Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15’s major redesign appears in real-world photos

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Tekken007
Tekken007
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I don't care if this looks like an Iphone, this design looks great and more defined.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Sizzling
Sizzling
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Rumors say the screen is being downgraded to 1.5k 👎🏻

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
.KRATOS.
.KRATOS.
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Looks nice

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago

The camera island is not great, but not terrible either. I don't have strong feelings either way. A flat screen would be nice though, so screen protectors are easier to find and more options for cases.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Sizzling said:

Rumors say the screen is being downgraded to 1.5k 👎🏻

This, and the loss of Hasselblad are major detractors for me. A 7,000mAh battery upgrade would be nice, but I got the 13 with 6,000mAh so I'm happy for now. Another rumor is that they could have fit a 8,000mAh battery, but didn't due to the current slimness trend.

Maybe people will have moved on from thin phones by next year so I'll wait for the 8,000mAh battery.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless