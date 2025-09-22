Home Discussions You are here iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 22, 2025, 8:49 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. "You're holding it wrong." -Steve Jobs (this was literally what he said when this happened before) Like 7 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 3d ago ... Quick, someone check on toogah! 🤣 Like 5 Reactions All Quote Lenny86 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I've heard the build quality is quite bad too and the phone scratches and chips extremely easily.Well made in India. Like 2 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... Maybe it has to do with specific spectrums each carrier is using in a given area. Either way hope Appke gets it sorted out soon. Slending big Dollars on a phone that doesn't do the main thing it was designed to do, make and receive phone calls, (sorry all you people who think it is a camera with the added feature of making calls) is a bummer.i am sure like Samsung did with One UI 8, Apple will get it sorted out🫠 Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵J2017 said: Quick, someone check on toogah! 🤣 ... He hasn't commented to defend the issue so I guess he's one of the people affected by it. 🤣 Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... I have not observed any discernible difference. Utilizing T-Mobile has been entirely satisfactory for me. It is possible that the situation may vary in other regions, but I can assure you that it is not the case here. Like 1 Reactions All Quote HitShane Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Lenny86 said: I've heard the build quality is quite bad too and the phone scratches and chips extremely easily.Well made in India. ... They are having the same problems with the ones that are made and sold in China. The iPhones that are sold in China are made in China and not India so it seems to be a problem no matter who makes it. Making a phone out of soft aluminum isn't a good idea to begin with and then they anodized it. Of course it's going to scratch easily. Last year it had titanium on the exterior. Like 2 Reactions All Quote DAN13L83 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I have only used my phone outside the house for a day but I have both T-Mobile and Att in the Los Angeles area and haven't experienced any issues. Only issue was the 5G on the new watches, still shows LTE so that might have been a waste to upgrade. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... " The iPhone 17 has a problem, it's having issues getting reliable cellular coverage. " Another day, another issue. This new iPhone 17 series has already surpassed my Fold 7 in the bugs/issues department by a long long mile. People nitpick at Samsung and Google over minor issues, but imagine the problems reported here on PA: scratching issues, iOS 26 software bugs with Face Unlock, and now cellular coverage problems. These are pretty serious issues/flaws, especially when you add prior documented issues like overheating on both the 15 and 16 series, and the 90Hz refresh rate. Both are still present; overheating can't be fixed, and I'm not sure about the 90Hz. This is a big deal; these are NOT glitches. I've always read about iPhones having cellular coverage issues, and I saw it this year while on vacation. Both my Fold 7 and S25U were always on 5G, while my wife and kids' iPhones were mostly on LTE. Even last week at my daughter's back-to-school night, the iPhones had no service in the auditorium, while my S25U had 3 bars. I actually let my wife use it to make a call she couldn't on her 16 Pro Max. Hopefully, Apple can fix this with software, but, given their history, there are a lot of doubts. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ↵stferrari said: Maybe it has to do with specific spectrums each carrier is using in a given area. Either way hope Appke gets it sorted out soon. Slending big Dollars on a phone that doesn't do the main thing it was designed to do, make and receive phone calls, (sorry all you people who think it is a camera with the added feature of making calls) is a bummer.i am sure like Samsung did with One UI 8, Apple will get it sorted out🫠 ... "iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon"I know you'd like to deflect, but if a device is having the same issue no matter who provides the connectivity, the network is not the issue. (Hint: It's the device.) 