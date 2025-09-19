Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago

Another Iphone 16 copy lol. Nothing new

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Another Iphone 16 copy lol. Nothing new

You can probably say a Xiaomi copy as they had this design a few years ago. I didn't search around but probably some others had a similar design earlier as well.

chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Another Iphone 16 copy lol. Nothing new

Decent Ragebait. I rank it 5.5/10

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago

The new Elite chip means business for sure, I can imagine the scores on the Samsung devices ...

iphone_is_trash
iphone_is_trash
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Another Iphone 16 copy lol. Nothing new

iphone is trash it flopped hard this year

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵chris_ccy07 said:

Decent Ragebait. I rank it 5.5/10

Low-quality bait is low-quality. I give it 5/7

