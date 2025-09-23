Home Discussions You are here Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 1:58 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ijuanp03 Arena Master • 3d ago ... This comment was deleted by the user. ijuanp03 Arena Master • 3d ago ... Motorola started it all in 2016 with the Moto Z at 5.2mm thin. Then other Android OEMs followed. After almost a decade, Apple tried to copy the thin phone trend only after Samsung released the s25 Edge. Like Reactions All Quote Juan2023 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Gosh, it seems that Motorola bought all the curved screens on the market, how bad!!!!! Like Reactions All Quote thetruth0 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I'd love to buy a plus or ultra version in the US. Can't do the regular edge, given the specs. Like Reactions All Quote Socrates Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... This looks good. I am close to buying the edge 2025 but will wait to see what this new Motorola offers as well as the s26 line. Slimness and weight and a grippy body are important to me. Many things about the current edge 2025 to like Like 1 Reactions All Quote fatTony Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Seriously considering the Sony Xperia 10 vii but might just wait for this one. Like Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵Socrates said: This looks good. I am close to buying the edge 2025 but will wait to see what this new Motorola offers as well as the s26 line. Slimness and weight and a grippy body are important to me. Many things about the current edge 2025 to like ... Motorola was able to fit a 6000mah battery on the moto edge 60 pro with only 8.2mm thin frame.In contrast, Apple can only put a 4832mah battery on the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a chunky 8.8mm frame.I'm pretty sure Motorola will at least give the Edge 70 a 5000mah battery on a device as slim as the Moto Z or S25 Edge/ iPhone Air. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ... It is becoming increasingly more common that info is given here that was provided by a leaker, and then that info is considered authentic due to the previous track-record of that leaker. Previous reliability does not guarantee the same for the future. This can lead to false information being spread and taken as the absolute truth. Just because they never had a false tip does not mean they can't be wrong in the future.It used to be that any info sourced from a leaker is considered rumor/hearsay/up for debate until the product is officially released, when said info is confirmed directly from the manufacturer. There should always be a disclaimer stating as such, and to not put so much confidence in these Twitter posters. This is not the first time, but the entire article is based on a single piece of leaked/potential info. Things happen, companies change direction. It wouldn't be so difficult for a product to be altered and this entire article could be moot. Adding a small tip as part of a larger article makes sense, but if news is so slow that this is the only thing to talk about, I think that writing style should be reviewed. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
This looks good. I am close to buying the edge 2025 but will wait to see what this new Motorola offers as well as the s26 line. Slimness and weight and a grippy body are important to me. Many things about the current edge 2025 to like