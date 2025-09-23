Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Motorola's 'impossibly thin and incredibly tough' Edge 70 leaks out ahead of probable 2026 launch

Phonearena team
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 3d ago
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Motorola started it all in 2016 with the Moto Z at 5.2mm thin. Then other Android OEMs followed. After almost a decade, Apple tried to copy the thin phone trend only after Samsung released the s25 Edge.

Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Gosh, it seems that Motorola bought all the curved screens on the market, how bad!!!!!

thetruth0
thetruth0
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I'd love to buy a plus or ultra version in the US. Can't do the regular edge, given the specs.

Socrates
Socrates
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

This looks good. I am close to buying the edge 2025 but will wait to see what this new Motorola offers as well as the s26 line. Slimness and weight and a grippy body are important to me. Many things about the current edge 2025 to like

1
fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Seriously considering the Sony Xperia 10 vii but might just wait for this one.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Socrates said:

This looks good. I am close to buying the edge 2025 but will wait to see what this new Motorola offers as well as the s26 line. Slimness and weight and a grippy body are important to me. Many things about the current edge 2025 to like

Motorola was able to fit a 6000mah battery on the moto edge 60 pro with only 8.2mm thin frame.

In contrast, Apple can only put a 4832mah battery on the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a chunky 8.8mm frame.

I'm pretty sure Motorola will at least give the Edge 70 a 5000mah battery on a device as slim as the Moto Z or S25 Edge/ iPhone Air.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago

It is becoming increasingly more common that info is given here that was provided by a leaker, and then that info is considered authentic due to the previous track-record of that leaker. Previous reliability does not guarantee the same for the future. This can lead to false information being spread and taken as the absolute truth. Just because they never had a false tip does not mean they can't be wrong in the future.


It used to be that any info sourced from a leaker is considered rumor/hearsay/up for debate until the product is officially released, when said info is confirmed directly from the manufacturer. There should always be a disclaimer stating as such, and to not put so much confidence in these Twitter posters.


This is not the first time, but the entire article is based on a single piece of leaked/potential info. Things happen, companies change direction. It wouldn't be so difficult for a product to be altered and this entire article could be moot. Adding a small tip as part of a larger article makes sense, but if news is so slow that this is the only thing to talk about, I think that writing style should be reviewed.

