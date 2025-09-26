Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Most OnePlus phones are at a serious risk from a bad SMS vulnerability

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago
Im sorry is this android based device with another vulnerability? Asking for a friend.
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 18h ago

SMS transmits data over the same cellular system that phone calls are made on, a cellular connection.


RCS uses an internet connection. If I use RCS like Google Messages instead of SMS, is the phone still vulnerable?

