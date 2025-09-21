Home Discussions You are here Despite U.S. restrictions, Huawei still has big AI plans General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 21, 2025, 5:35 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Over time, Nvidia is likely to lose access to the Chinese market for its AI chips. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵alanrock said: Over time, Nvidia is likely to lose access to the Chinese market for its AI chips. ... China is moving to ban Nvidia products now or already did. Huawei is taking their role now. Like 3 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Danial_H said: China is moving to ban Nvidia products now or already did. Huawei is taking their role now. ... Brains over brawns. Good for Huawei. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵Danial_H said: China is moving to ban Nvidia products now or already did. Huawei is taking their role now. ... Just like they do everything else. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ... So are we still pretending like US restrictions against Huawei is wrong or are we still perpetuating that narrative? Like 1 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: So are we still pretending like US restrictions against Huawei is wrong or are we still perpetuating that narrative? ... It appears that Nvidia is being advised not to do business in Chy-na by both the US and Chinese governments. The art of the deal, Bats. Like 4 Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Just like they do everything else. ... Just like the U.S. does to anyone that deem a "threat" aka too much competition or that won't fall in line to the whims of the U.S. Like 4 Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵alanrock said: It appears that Nvidia is being advised not to do business in Chy-na by both the US and Chinese governments. The art of the deal, Bats. ... Bats is still trying to perpetuate the false narrative that the U.S. banned Huawei for noble and altruistic motives lol. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Just like they do everything else. ... Anyone who does not respect them or has an agenda. They're not the US, banning for false reasons.Did you know when Trump visited North Korea, they had a secret mission that failed?https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/sep/05/commando-team-north-korea-civilians-2019-mission Like 2 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Just like they do everything else. ... Do you know what went on during the opium wars? Or century of humiliation?China vowed to modernize and never repeat the past mistake and allow your side to exploit and destroy them again.That's why when they had the fastest rise in history in the past 50 years, your side is spooked.This is actually true, fastest rise in history. Not false claims made almost daily by Trump that he did this and that for first time in history and most in history. 