Huawei Watch GT 6 is here with a 21-day battery life to redefine the smartwatch genre

Phonearena team
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 6d ago

Not a comment on the watch, but the watch face design featured on these product pics: it blows. So many face designers want to put small digits inside a big analog-marker frame that does...nothing. They should have showcased something more elegant with a watch like this.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 6d ago

Will it work with the "play store" watch faces? Available in the USA? Probably not. 😞

Thebrit007
Thebrit007
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵p51d007 said:

Will it work with the "play store" watch faces? Available in the USA? Probably not. 😞

You would have to import it, which can be worth it. Loving my honor magic v5 global which works with play store fine

