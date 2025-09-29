Home Discussions You are here Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 29, 2025, 9:25 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Spookymyo Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Not clear on this. You're saying it's press the volume button, then press the 3 for menu which that's you to the volumes screen, then press settings? On my pixel 10 it's just press volume then 3 for menu it's it's right there on the bottom right. Even your picture just shows pressing the 3 for menu and it's in the middle. It's confusing. Like Reactions All Quote Alan Friedman Phonearena team • 3d ago ↵Spookymyo said: Not clear on this. You're saying it's press the volume button, then press the 3 for menu which that's you to the volumes screen, then press settings? On my pixel 10 it's just press volume then 3 for menu it's it's right there on the bottom right. Even your picture just shows pressing the 3 for menu and it's in the middle. It's confusing. ... What the caption says is that the first two pictures are the current method. On the bottom of the volume slider is the 3-dot icon. Tap that, hit the Settings button, and then scroll down to Live Captions. What s happening is that there is an update being developed that will bring back the older way of accessing Live Captions by tapping the Live Captions icon directly under the volume slider.So right now, to access Live Caption toggle, get to the volume slider and tap the three dots underneath it. You are sent to another page. Tap Setting in the lower left of that page. From the next page, scroll down to Live Captions and tap on it. You'll see the toggle.This convoluted process is Google's fault but they are getting rid of it. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 38m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Not clear on this. You're saying it's press the volume button, then press the 3 for menu which that's you to the volumes screen, then press settings? On my pixel 10 it's just press volume then 3 for menu it's it's right there on the bottom right. Even your picture just shows pressing the 3 for menu and it's in the middle. It's confusing.