Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster

Phonearena team
Spookymyo
Spookymyo
• 4d ago

Not clear on this. You're saying it's press the volume button, then press the 3 for menu which that's you to the volumes screen, then press settings? On my pixel 10 it's just press volume then 3 for menu it's it's right there on the bottom right. Even your picture just shows pressing the 3 for menu and it's in the middle. It's confusing.

Alan Friedman
Alan Friedman
Phonearena team
• 3d ago
↵Spookymyo said:

What the caption says is that the first two pictures are the current method. On the bottom of the volume slider is the 3-dot icon. Tap that, hit the Settings button, and then scroll down to Live Captions. What s happening is that there is an update being developed that will bring back the older way of accessing Live Captions by tapping the Live Captions icon directly under the volume slider.

So right now, to access Live Caption toggle, get to the volume slider and tap the three dots underneath it. You are sent to another page. Tap Setting in the lower left of that page. From the next page, scroll down to Live Captions and tap on it. You'll see the toggle.

This convoluted process is Google's fault but they are getting rid of it.

