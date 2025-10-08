iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Orange is great

Pinzaspinzas8
Pinzaspinzas8
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

So we are going back to a S21 Ultra look, i don´t know, feels less moderns. I Think the best design peaked with the S23 Ultra... the orange is neat, but now it looks like a copy of the new iphone PRO.

stolerik
stolerik
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Fake

You can see the tip of the AI logo

https://photos.app.goo.gl/gS6jypMakXPz3Vsy5

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 22h agoedited

Hold on a moment, is that orange? Here we go again with another copy of that color. These FAN GIRLS better express their disdain for the orange color, just like they did when the iPhone was released in that shade. Let’s observe how their ignorance will manifest. #Just Saying

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 22h agoedited

" We have seen orange before on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but this one looks a lot more intense. " Just a heads-up before the negativity starts: Samsung has offered orange devices long before Apple, and they've actually pioneered many innovations Apple later adopted, which are too many to write down.

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago
↵Pinzaspinzas8 said:

So we are going back to a S21 Ultra look, i don´t know, feels less moderns. I Think the best design peaked with the S23 Ultra... the orange is neat, but now it looks like a copy of the new iphone PRO.

The 24 Ultra came in orange, a not so pleasing shade, but it was a Samsung.com exclusive color. If it becomes available everywhere this time, I agree with you. I’m considering getting a refurbished 23 Ultra myself

nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Hold on a moment, is that orange? Here we go again with another copy of that color. These FAN GIRLS better express their disdain for the orange color, just like they did when the iPhone was released in that shade. Let’s observe how their ignorance will manifest. #Just Saying

No. Samsung always makes phones like this, mini apple fan girl :D Use Google before writing such ignorant comments.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 19h ago
↵nucnuc said:

No. Samsung always makes phones like this, mini apple fan girl :D Use Google before writing such ignorant comments.

Where were the Samsung S Series and the orange watch bands? Indeed, after Apple’s launch, they copied their product. Yeah typical Android FAN GIRL.

DJOne
DJOne
Arena Master
• 12h ago

Not an impressive look. Looks too much like the Fold.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 12h ago

Samsung has had orange phones before. They had an orange S4. Orange F55. But releasing one now is purely just mimicking Apple again.


Samsung why parrot such and ugly color?


Anyways, the color isnt the worse thing about this phone. It is just ugly. The last nice look S model is and was the S23U, S22U and the Note 20 U.


My S25U was just a buy because I broke my 2 N20U.


But this likely will be my very last Samsung. Nothing to me is worth buying anymore.


This S26U looking boring. Pretty much every phone looks ugly.


Samsung change the camera sensor next year so at least it will force a design change.

