Home Discussions You are here Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 4:14 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Orange is great Like Reactions All Quote Pinzaspinzas8 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... So we are going back to a S21 Ultra look, i don´t know, feels less moderns. I Think the best design peaked with the S23 Ultra... the orange is neat, but now it looks like a copy of the new iphone PRO. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stolerik Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... FakeYou can see the tip of the AI logohttps://photos.app.goo.gl/gS6jypMakXPz3Vsy5 Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 22h agoedited ... Hold on a moment, is that orange? Here we go again with another copy of that color. These FAN GIRLS better express their disdain for the orange color, just like they did when the iPhone was released in that shade. Let’s observe how their ignorance will manifest. #Just Saying Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 22h agoedited ... " We have seen orange before on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but this one looks a lot more intense. " Just a heads-up before the negativity starts: Samsung has offered orange devices long before Apple, and they've actually pioneered many innovations Apple later adopted, which are too many to write down. Like Reactions All Quote MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 20h ago ↵Pinzaspinzas8 said: So we are going back to a S21 Ultra look, i don´t know, feels less moderns. I Think the best design peaked with the S23 Ultra... the orange is neat, but now it looks like a copy of the new iphone PRO. ... The 24 Ultra came in orange, a not so pleasing shade, but it was a Samsung.com exclusive color. If it becomes available everywhere this time, I agree with you. I’m considering getting a refurbished 23 Ultra myself Like 2 Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ↵TuGa121 said: Hold on a moment, is that orange? Here we go again with another copy of that color. These FAN GIRLS better express their disdain for the orange color, just like they did when the iPhone was released in that shade. Let’s observe how their ignorance will manifest. #Just Saying ... No. Samsung always makes phones like this, mini apple fan girl :D Use Google before writing such ignorant comments. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 19h ago ↵nucnuc said: No. Samsung always makes phones like this, mini apple fan girl :D Use Google before writing such ignorant comments. ... Where were the Samsung S Series and the orange watch bands? Indeed, after Apple’s launch, they copied their product. Yeah typical Android FAN GIRL. Like Reactions All Quote DJOne Arena Master • 12h ago ... Not an impressive look. Looks too much like the Fold. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 12h ago ... Samsung has had orange phones before. They had an orange S4. Orange F55. But releasing one now is purely just mimicking Apple again. Samsung why parrot such and ugly color?Anyways, the color isnt the worse thing about this phone. It is just ugly. The last nice look S model is and was the S23U, S22U and the Note 20 U.My S25U was just a buy because I broke my 2 N20U.But this likely will be my very last Samsung. Nothing to me is worth buying anymore. This S26U looking boring. Pretty much every phone looks ugly. Samsung change the camera sensor next year so at least it will force a design change. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 14m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 15h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
So we are going back to a S21 Ultra look, i don´t know, feels less moderns. I Think the best design peaked with the S23 Ultra... the orange is neat, but now it looks like a copy of the new iphone PRO.
Hold on a moment, is that orange? Here we go again with another copy of that color. These FAN GIRLS better express their disdain for the orange color, just like they did when the iPhone was released in that shade. Let’s observe how their ignorance will manifest. #Just Saying
No. Samsung always makes phones like this, mini apple fan girl :D Use Google before writing such ignorant comments.