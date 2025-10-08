iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Your next phone could get much faster storage because of this new standard

" Apple has never used UFS storage on the iPhone, though. Even the iPhone 17 models have storage that’s significantly slower than UFS 4.0, but the company doesn’t disclose any details about it." Just learned something new today. I always thought NVMe was faster than UFS. Hopefully, Samsung will integrate the new UFS 5.0 in next year's flagship phones, as they have done in the past.

You can have the fastest read and write speed possible on the ssd inside the phone ,but the offload speed is still not addressed say you have a 1tb phone and wanna dump it onto a computer back when we had sd cards it was no worry pop a new one in and keep going now we have fast phones and slow transfer speeds of 480mbps at least over on samsungs s25 . I phones are doin better around 900mbps with there thunderbolt 4 but samsung is lagging with usb2.0 usbc eny thaughts on this

This won't mean much when the user is trying to upload the photos to the cloud and their internet connection still has upload speeds in the single digits.

