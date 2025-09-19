Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Ditch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and grab the Watch 6 Classic for over 50% off at Amazon

RC123
RC123
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

The 6 Classic is much nicer than the 8.

LetsTalkAboutTech
LetsTalkAboutTech
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵RC123 said:

The 6 Classic is much nicer than the 8.

Looks wise but not performance wise.

