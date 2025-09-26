Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Customer trust in T-Mobile eroded by a recent revelation

Phonearena team
Valerie1
Valerie1
• 1w ago

Yes, my confidence has been eroded by T-Mobile. I just got a new phone and signed up with t-mobile. I sent my new phone case back unopened with my trade. They refused to give me credit for it! I also run out of coverage early every month forcing me to buy more to be able to use my phone normally! All of this does not make me a happy camper. I pay them a lot every month! What's going on and who's in charge???

Atethelastslice
Atethelastslice
• 5d ago
What does this even mean? You sent in a case for your old phone.expecting to get money for it? Stupid. Ran out of coverage? What does that even mean? Did you buy a prepaid plan, with minimal data, then use it up and now you're upset? LMAO. Typical.

iamwu2
iamwu2
• 5d ago

Ever since they got rid of that John guy it's been all downhill. Time to move to an mvno. Probably Google fi. Even though they use T-Mobile it's about 4

60% of the cost per month for a line. I hate to put more trust in Google but with T-Mobile being this ignorant it's hard to want to stay. And I've been on board since 1997 Omnipoint> voice stream> tmo

chaosfury [deleted]
chaosfury [deleted]
• 3d ago

Out of the entire article I failed to see what it is EXACTLY T-Mobile did here? I basically have to look up whatever this case is and find out the details myself because this article is only about “people concerned about T-Mobile after reading this” written 7 different ways.


im concerned about the author of this article, and all the people claimed to have been apart of this surgery.

cillerp0421
cillerp0421
• 3d ago
you aint gottta be a snobbish kunt maybe everyone aint as well versed in phones as you but i understood what he wass saying in

