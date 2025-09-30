Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

ChatGPT isn't just answering questions anymore – it's selling you things

Phonearena team
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 3d ago

This is where it ends. ChatGPT will no longer give you the results you want. You will get the results a vendor paid for you to see.

TBomb
TBomb
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Big question here: Is Iconic Phones going to be for sale through ChatGPT?😅


Jokes aside... any update on this??

Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 2d ago

OpenAI, a company that loses billions every year, has to chase $30B in revenue to pay Oracle somehow.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵tokuzumi said:

This is where it ends. ChatGPT will no longer give you the results you want. You will get the results a vendor paid for you to see.

My thought exactly, the moment I read the headline. But let’s give it a chance first.

