All those familiar Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Ultra camera specs are now practically etched in stone

General
Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
• 3d ago

Like i said same specs from 4 years ago.

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 3d agoedited

"Why is the S26 Pro even called that way?"


Phone Arena, are you seriously considering asking that question? We all know the answer. Copy the look. Now has to copy the name as well; it wouldn’t be appropriate if they didn’t.

Hi apple.

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 3d ago

I have recently received information from a different forum that S26U will utilize aluminum. It remains to be seen how long it will take for PA to publish that article.

stferrari
stferrari
• 3d ago

I am so tired of this camera fetish related to phones. It's c a phone with a camera not a camera that happens to make calls. If you want framable studio quality photos, use an SLR. There is not a phone being manufactured today that can come close to a good SLR for photo quality. All a camera phone is good for is a convenient snapper for taking opportunistic shots and most all high end phones these days do a great job at this. I'm sure several will loose their minds at my comments but i just don't care.

limporgyuk
limporgyuk
• 3d ago
I'm so tired of Samsung fanboys trying to excuse the inexcusable.

_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
• 3d ago
So according to you a human being who likes a certain brand is a stupid fanboy?? In the grand scheme of things and everything in life does it matter?? Can't people like whatever they wanna like?? It's a pretty small pathetic little thing when you judge someone on their choice of phone, isn't it?? You must be pretty small minded and shallow to judge people cos of their choice of mobile phone. It's just a phone, so what?? You like what you like this fanboy crap you people keep spitting out is so childish. Seriously get a life

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 3d ago
Android fan girls frequently refer to iPhone users as “Isheep.” This prompted my response. While not all Android users engage in such behavior, it is prevalent among the fan girls who engage in derogatory remarks and subsequently have their brands replicate Apple’s products. If you feel offended, it is your responsibility to address it. I did not explicitly call you out, but if you believe you require attention, you now have it. It is important to remember that Android fan girls were the first to use the term “Isheep” to refer to iPhone users, so my response was a direct counter to their foolishness. Now you should take your own advice and get a life you here crying about what i say it must hit a nerve meaning your one of them fangirls calling iphone users isheep.

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 3d ago
Always these fan girls are full of excuses for everything.

stferrari
stferrari
• 3d ago
I didn't ask for your opinion and could care less what you think.

Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
• 3d ago

It just brings me pure joy watching these toddlers quarrelling about slabs of handheld electronic... joy that is otherwise difficult to feel 🤑

