Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
JohnnyP1
JohnnyP1
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Not today! It's not on the app.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
purrcilla
purrcilla
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Not offered in today's offers on the T-Life app, September 30,2025 🫤

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
kathyj
kathyj
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I appreciate T-Mobile giving out freebies on Tuesdays, but not all customers are treated equally. The freebies are not available at my local T-Mobile store. There are 3 in proximity to me but they aren’t included. The closest is over an hour away. If I am s as blew to purchase my phone and plan and accessories locally then why are we excluded from freebies. I have spoken to customer service but no help. How is this fair?

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
spectrum
spectrum
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited
↵kathyj said:

I appreciate T-Mobile giving out freebies on Tuesdays, but not all customers are treated equally. The freebies are not available at my local T-Mobile store. There are 3 in proximity to me but they aren’t included. The closest is over an hour away. If I am s as blew to purchase my phone and plan and accessories locally then why are we excluded from freebies. I have spoken to customer service but no help. How is this fair?

They have limited the stores that they provide t-mobile Tuesday items from to stores that are owned and operated by T-Mobile. It is much less convenient since they did that.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Ellemarie
Ellemarie
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I have a T-Mobile store really close to my house but it doesn't give out the freebies I have to drive to the next town over. By the time I do that it isn't free. Gas is too expensive to waste. I hate that they changed it so all the stores don't give them out. I haven't been able to get a freebie since then. Why do they do this so we aren't able to get them anymore? I hate it. I used to delete the tm Tuesday app because of it, but I can't now. I don't get the choice anymore, it's forced on me to use more space in my phone. Not happy with TM anymore. Service in my area keeps getting worse. It keeps dropping calls etc. Tm Tuesday is a joke now. When it 1st started we were promised it wouldn't be just adds. Now that's about all it is. We can get the free stuff for downloading the apps ourselves without going through TM. Its just a ploy to force more apps on us we don't want. If it were something special from TM we'd get it without app downloads being required. I have to wonder how much they make off of us for every app we download. Seems like a scam for them to make money.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Rowdy210
Rowdy210
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Not offered on the app today, the writer should double check what he/ she writes about.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Wolsak
Wolsak
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Fake news. Not offered or teased or available in SoCal or anywhere???

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
meraj205
meraj205
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Author needs to check their source, because no one is seeing this offer in the app.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Phonearena team
• 2d ago
↵meraj205 said:

Author needs to check their source, because no one is seeing this offer in the app.

It was delayed at the last minute!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid
Phonearena team
• 2d ago
↵Wolsak said:

Fake news. Not offered or teased or available in SoCal or anywhere???

They pulled the giveaway at the last minute!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless