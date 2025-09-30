Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED] General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 6:47 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. It's not on the app. Like 6 Reactions All Quote purrcilla Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Not offered in today's offers on the T-Life app, September 30,2025 🫤 Like 3 Reactions All Quote kathyj Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I appreciate T-Mobile giving out freebies on Tuesdays, but not all customers are treated equally. The freebies are not available at my local T-Mobile store. There are 3 in proximity to me but they aren’t included. The closest is over an hour away. If I am s as blew to purchase my phone and plan and accessories locally then why are we excluded from freebies. I have spoken to customer service but no help. How is this fair? Like 1 Reactions All Quote spectrum Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ↵kathyj said: I appreciate T-Mobile giving out freebies on Tuesdays, but not all customers are treated equally. The freebies are not available at my local T-Mobile store. There are 3 in proximity to me but they aren’t included. The closest is over an hour away. If I am s as blew to purchase my phone and plan and accessories locally then why are we excluded from freebies. I have spoken to customer service but no help. How is this fair? ... They have limited the stores that they provide t-mobile Tuesday items from to stores that are owned and operated by T-Mobile. It is much less convenient since they did that. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Ellemarie Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I have a T-Mobile store really close to my house but it doesn't give out the freebies I have to drive to the next town over. By the time I do that it isn't free. Gas is too expensive to waste. I hate that they changed it so all the stores don't give them out. I haven't been able to get a freebie since then. Why do they do this so we aren't able to get them anymore? I hate it. I used to delete the tm Tuesday app because of it, but I can't now. I don't get the choice anymore, it's forced on me to use more space in my phone. Not happy with TM anymore. Service in my area keeps getting worse. It keeps dropping calls etc. Tm Tuesday is a joke now. When it 1st started we were promised it wouldn't be just adds. Now that's about all it is. We can get the free stuff for downloading the apps ourselves without going through TM. Its just a ploy to force more apps on us we don't want. If it were something special from TM we'd get it without app downloads being required. I have to wonder how much they make off of us for every app we download. Seems like a scam for them to make money. Like Reactions All Quote Rowdy210 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Not offered on the app today, the writer should double check what he/ she writes about. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Wolsak Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Fake news. Not offered or teased or available in SoCal or anywhere??? Like 1 Reactions All Quote meraj205 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Author needs to check their source, because no one is seeing this offer in the app. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Anam Hamid Phonearena team • 2d ago ↵meraj205 said: Author needs to check their source, because no one is seeing this offer in the app. ... It was delayed at the last minute! Like Reactions All Quote Anam Hamid Phonearena team • 2d ago ↵Wolsak said: Fake news. Not offered or teased or available in SoCal or anywhere??? ... They pulled the giveaway at the last minute!
