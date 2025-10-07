Home Discussions You are here Apple Vision Pro’s cancellation should sadden me, but it’s made me more excited than ever General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 07, 2025, 2:40 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. steveS1701 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I think Tim Cook’s latest obsession is succession planning. Like Reactions All Quote sgodsell Arena Legend • 1d ago ... Apple lied when they position their Vision Pro as both an AR, and VR headset. Apple's Vision Pro headset is by far the worst VR headset on the market today. Especially when development requires you to use you own game controller (xbox or other game controller). It doesn't even come with any hand controllers what so ever. Their headset relies on your hand to be used as input. It fails if you try to use two hands, and the response times are laggy at best. Therefore it would never be a serious contender for any VR, period. As far as an AR headset its okay, but Apple also positioned their headset saying that iOS apps will just work. Except they left out the part where you would have to rewrite your apps to make them fully take advantage of the Vision Pro hardware. Not to mention the price of this headset put it in a league of its own. When Meta's headset was not only geared towards VR, but it could do AR as well, only at a tiny fraction of the price of Apple's headset. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 14m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 15h ago 3 View all discussions
