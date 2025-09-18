Home Discussions You are here Did the iPhone 17 Pro just kill all gaming phones? General Victor Hristov • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 8:08 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... Im 100% sure someone will copy the unibody design and back to Aluminum n next device release there is no doubt about it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... I do have to be honest here great work by apple and i use apple for every day but for gaming i will always use my ROG phone. Like 3 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w ago ... iPhone has always been my gaming phone. Like 1 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 1w ago ... Does iPhone support emulators? 😏 Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... I get my 17 Pro Max tomorrow ill test it against my ROG PHONE Like 3 Reactions All Quote ojames Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: Im 100% sure someone will copy the unibody design and back to Aluminum n next device release there is no doubt about it. ... HTC comes to mind when talking about unibody desing with aluminum back Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵ojames said: HTC comes to mind when talking about unibody desing with aluminum back ... Yes they do but how long ago and where they now ? Like Reactions All Quote ojames Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: Yes they do but how long ago and where they now ? ... Does not matter, they did first and not apple as you believe they did, so if everybory else comes with a unibody aluminum phone, is not because of apple but HTC. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵ojames said: Does not matter, they did first and not apple as you believe they did, so if everybory else comes with a unibody aluminum phone, is not because of apple but HTC. ... I get your point but htc is long gone. I actually Still have them somewhere stored away. Like Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵MsPooks said: Does iPhone support emulators? 😏 ... I wish they did the EU has some sweet emulators on iOS thanks to the open market Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Im 100% sure someone will copy the unibody design and back to Aluminum n next device release there is no doubt about it.
HTC comes to mind when talking about unibody desing with aluminum back
Yes they do but how long ago and where they now ?
Does not matter, they did first and not apple as you believe they did, so if everybory else comes with a unibody aluminum phone, is not because of apple but HTC.
Does iPhone support emulators? 😏