Did the iPhone 17 Pro just kill all gaming phones?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Im 100% sure someone will copy the unibody design and back to Aluminum n next device release there is no doubt about it.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I do have to be honest here great work by apple and i use apple for every day but for gaming i will always use my ROG phone.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago


iPhone has always been my gaming phone.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Does iPhone support emulators? 😏

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I get my 17 Pro Max tomorrow ill test it against my ROG PHONE

ojames
ojames
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Im 100% sure someone will copy the unibody design and back to Aluminum n next device release there is no doubt about it.

HTC comes to mind when talking about unibody desing with aluminum back

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵ojames said:

HTC comes to mind when talking about unibody desing with aluminum back

Yes they do but how long ago and where they now ?

ojames
ojames
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Yes they do but how long ago and where they now ?

Does not matter, they did first and not apple as you believe they did, so if everybory else comes with a unibody aluminum phone, is not because of apple but HTC.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited
↵ojames said:

Does not matter, they did first and not apple as you believe they did, so if everybory else comes with a unibody aluminum phone, is not because of apple but HTC.

I get your point but htc is long gone. I actually Still have them somewhere stored away.

houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵MsPooks said:

Does iPhone support emulators? 😏

I wish they did the EU has some sweet emulators on iOS thanks to the open market

