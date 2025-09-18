Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Sony is doing right by its troubled new flagship with a surprisingly quick Android 16 update

NunoB512


• 1w ago

Good to see Sony on track with updates, especially after the reported hardware issues they dealt with this year. Sony needs to revamp their mobile division and get back to key markets if they want to regain market share. I still believe in Sony and hope they can return as a mainstream mobile brand. I've always been and always will be a Sony fan.

JHA65


• 1w ago

Good to see fast updates, but Sony uses basicly stock android now. Not much own stuff like Samsung, Xiaomi etc.. I had some Sony Xperias in the past. But then the distribution was good. Now they are not in phone carrier stores anymore. Not in electronic shops either. Only in Sonys own website.

Frothe60


• 1w ago

Sony US has pulled mobile phones from its website, which means one has to purchase either through Amazon or eBay. A huge mistake. Support has for years their major weakness, this only adds to the dismal sales and support of their mobile phones. I wish Ericsson would re-enter the mobile phone market.

Johnsonezzu


• 5d ago

I was excited when my phone updated to 69.1.A.2.268 this morning but after rebooting I've no idea what was updated 😂😂😂

TheTopMostDog


• 3d ago

I am so sick of updates. I got the Xperia 1 iii and the phone was absolutely amazing until its first update, ruined the feel of the device, literally removed features that I used, made videos no longer properly exposed (unusable in low light). Same thing happened with my Samsung tablet update to ui7, caused so many problems, made text so annoying to highlight, and even now, months later, my battery life is half of what it was (people said it needed to "learn" usage habits, total BS). I won't do it anymore. I don't care if it's less secure. If I get a device and it feels good to use, I will not, not ever, update it. I just won't. F them.

