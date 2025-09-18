Home Discussions You are here Sony is doing right by its troubled new flagship with a surprisingly quick Android 16 update General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 7:12 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w ago ... Good to see Sony on track with updates, especially after the reported hardware issues they dealt with this year. Sony needs to revamp their mobile division and get back to key markets if they want to regain market share. I still believe in Sony and hope they can return as a mainstream mobile brand. I've always been and always will be a Sony fan. Like 1 Reactions All Quote JHA65 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Good to see fast updates, but Sony uses basicly stock android now. Not much own stuff like Samsung, Xiaomi etc.. I had some Sony Xperias in the past. But then the distribution was good. Now they are not in phone carrier stores anymore. Not in electronic shops either. Only in Sonys own website. Like Reactions All Quote Frothe60 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Sony US has pulled mobile phones from its website, which means one has to purchase either through Amazon or eBay. A huge mistake. Support has for years their major weakness, this only adds to the dismal sales and support of their mobile phones. I wish Ericsson would re-enter the mobile phone market. Like Reactions All Quote Johnsonezzu Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I was excited when my phone updated to 69.1.A.2.268 this morning but after rebooting I've no idea what was updated 😂😂😂 Like Reactions All Quote TheTopMostDog Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I am so sick of updates. I got the Xperia 1 iii and the phone was absolutely amazing until its first update, ruined the feel of the device, literally removed features that I used, made videos no longer properly exposed (unusable in low light). Same thing happened with my Samsung tablet update to ui7, caused so many problems, made text so annoying to highlight, and even now, months later, my battery life is half of what it was (people said it needed to "learn" usage habits, total BS). I won't do it anymore. I don't care if it's less secure. If I get a device and it feels good to use, I will not, not ever, update it. I just won't. F them. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
