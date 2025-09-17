Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Battery worse on iOS 26? Don’t freak out – it’s just temporary

Phonearena team
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago

What is the best way to report glitches to Apple?

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

After updating to the new iOS I have the same observation - battery drains faster

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
• 1w ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

What is the best way to report glitches to Apple?

https://www.apple.com/feedback/iphone/ used it several times before.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵ivan.k said:

https://www.apple.com/feedback/iphone/ used it several times before.

Thanks, I usually don’t install updates in first hour it was released, so I get it about a month later. But I wanted this one asap. So if there are a few instances irregular to expected things like battery drains and heating for the first couple weeks - I’d like to add to the consortium - if it becomes a common issue Apple can correct it with next patch update.

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
• 1w agoedited
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Thanks, I usually don’t install updates in first hour it was released, so I get it about a month later. But I wanted this one asap. So if there are a few instances irregular to expected things like battery drains and heating for the first couple weeks - I’d like to add to the consortium - if it becomes a common issue Apple can correct it with next patch update.

I was exited to update asap, but somewhat regret it now 😁 Several things look like half baked, for me at least.

