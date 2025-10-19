Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 20h ago

All of a sudden, Apple isn't interested in saving all lives any more; just the ones that pay. 😏


In their defense, everybody will adopt the same model. As it turns out, the gadgets we're buying aren't really as useful as they claim...unless you "unlock" all their features.

Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 14h agoedited

This is not why they do it!

Apple only do it because the biggest and most successful manufacturer have done it. Huawei Health and their Huawei Health+ subscription have existed for years. Apple loves following their footsteps. Copying everything they can.

