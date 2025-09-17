Home Discussions You are here It took three years, but Verizon is finally catching up to T-Mobile on the fraud protection front General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 3:22 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Brewski Arena Master • 1w ago ... Anyone I want to hear anything from is already in my contacts list. If you aren't in my contacts, I ain't picking up. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1w ago ↵Brewski said: Anyone I want to hear anything from is already in my contacts list. If you aren't in my contacts, I ain't picking up. ... Also, my phone number is still from when I got my first cell phone where I grew up over 20 years ago. Any scam calls I get come from that area code, so it's very obvious when I get a random call from 5 states away. Like Reactions All Quote Hokie2031 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... After 26 years with verizon wireless we changed carriers. We went to Boost Mobile and get everything unlimited $15 per month per line. Greedy verizon wanted $145 a month for 3 lines. We were shocked Boost is faster and better service! Highly recommend Boost Mobile! Like 1 Reactions All Quote llamattude Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... We switched from Verizon to T mobile, because Verizon got to expensive. That has been a nightmare and we feel like we are being punished by Verizon. But all that said I was getting 68 scam calls a day with Verizon's scam protections. With T mobile no protections I get maybe 5 or 6 scam calls a day. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Anyone I want to hear anything from is already in my contacts list. If you aren't in my contacts, I ain't picking up.