It took three years, but Verizon is finally catching up to T-Mobile on the fraud protection front

Brewski
Brewski
• 1w ago

Anyone I want to hear anything from is already in my contacts list. If you aren't in my contacts, I ain't picking up.

Brewski
Brewski
• 1w ago
↵Brewski said:

Anyone I want to hear anything from is already in my contacts list. If you aren't in my contacts, I ain't picking up.

Also, my phone number is still from when I got my first cell phone where I grew up over 20 years ago. Any scam calls I get come from that area code, so it's very obvious when I get a random call from 5 states away.

Hokie2031
Hokie2031
• 1w ago

After 26 years with verizon wireless we changed carriers. We went to Boost Mobile and get everything unlimited $15 per month per line. Greedy verizon wanted $145 a month for 3 lines. We were shocked Boost is faster and better service! Highly recommend Boost Mobile!

llamattude
llamattude
• 5d ago

We switched from Verizon to T mobile, because Verizon got to expensive. That has been a nightmare and we feel like we are being punished by Verizon. But all that said I was getting 68 scam calls a day with Verizon's scam protections. With T mobile no protections I get maybe 5 or 6 scam calls a day.

