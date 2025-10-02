Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A bug on Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 models might confuse users

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
Its a Pixel thing. WOuld you expect anything different. Bugs Bugs Bugs.
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
This is a Pixel-specific issue. It is reasonable to expect such occurrences.
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Free for 2 years. Then of course there will be a subscription.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago

It's funny to see the #iSheep commenting on Google Pixel bugs, as the new iPhones and iOS 26 have been bug-issue-free so far... LOL

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said: This is a Pixel-specific issue. It is reasonable to expect such occurrences.

Scratchgate.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

I would prefer bugs over defects, as experienced by Samsung users. I would gladly accept bugs over defects.. Unlike some fan girls. 👇


Gotta love google.

  • Screen Issues: 
  • Users have reported green static lines flashing across the screen, a sign of potential GPU or display hardware faults. Black dead pixels near the front camera have also been observed, indicating display defects. 
  • Camera Problems: Some S25 Ultra models show lens issues, leading to blurry or compromised sharpness in the ultrawide camera. S Pen Functionality: The S Pen for the S25 Ultra has lost Bluetooth connectivity, a feature that was present in previous models and is missed by some power users. 
  • Camera Problems: 
  • Some S25 Ultra models show lens issues, leading to blurry or compromised sharpness in the ultrawide camera. 
  • S Pen Functionality: The S Pen for the S25 Ultra has lost Bluetooth connectivity, a feature that was present in previous models and is missed by some power users. 
  • S Pen Functionality: 
  • The S Pen for the S25 Ultra has lost Bluetooth connectivity, a feature that was present in previous models and is missed by some power users. 

Funny ho samsung fan girls have the courage to comment after this i would shut the fu*k up if i were them. 👇

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Scratchgate.

And #AntennaGate

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵NunoB512 said:

And #AntennaGate

And #Bendgate 🤣

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

🤣 you're starting to sound like the geek now.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

🤣 you're starting to sound like the geek now.

Far from it. Trust me.

