iOS Apps

Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps
Grammarly, the cloud-based app that checks your spelling, grammar, punctuation, and clarity to suggest better solutions for your writing style is getting an important update, which adds important features to iPhone and iPad apps.

Apart from bumping the app to version 2.0, Grammarly developers introduced a brand-new editor for iPhone and iPad, which promises to offer users writing feedback on long-form documents, as well as personal statistics and milestones to help them improve while using the app. More importantly, the new editor is compatible with hardware keyboards too.

Next in line, we have support for Safari extensions, which allows users to bring the app to just about any mobile web app. Last but not least, Grammarly Keyboard, one of the several apps included in Grammarly, now allows users to access the service’s writing suggestions in any mobile app.

Of course, the usual bug fixes and performance improvement changes are included in the update too, so if you’re a long-time Grammarly users, then you’ll probably notice some of these too. Keep in mind that Grammarly requires a monthly subscription, but it will considerably improve your writing style, as well as highlight mistakes and makes suggestions for non-native speakers.

