Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps

Grammarly update brings major improvements to iPhone and iPad apps0
Apart from bumping the app to version 2.0, Grammarly developers introduced a brand-new editor for iPhone and iPad, which promises to offer users writing feedback on long-form documents, as well as personal statistics and milestones to help them improve while using the app. More importantly, the new editor is compatible with hardware keyboards too.
Of course, the usual bug fixes and performance improvement changes are included in the update too, so if you’re a long-time Grammarly users, then you’ll probably notice some of these too. Keep in mind that Grammarly requires a monthly subscription, but it will considerably improve your writing style, as well as highlight mistakes and makes suggestions for non-native speakers.