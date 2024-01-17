Zoom into the future with Galaxy S24! Save up to $970 on pre-order now!

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung has just revealed the new Galaxy S24 series — the new AI phones of 2024 that will be setting the expectations for what's to come! For the first time ever, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a titanium frame, and it now comes with a screen that's pretty much flat — surely an upgrade for those that enjoy taking notes with the S Pen! The new camera is powered by the ProVisual Engine — a full experience, from viewfinder to final photo.

The Galaxy S24 series is the first time we see a live translation, within the Phone app, during live calls. It's powered by on-device AI with privacy and security at the forefront of Samsung's efforts. You can, of course, also translate your text messages, specifically pick the tone you wish them to be phrased in, get transcriptions of voice recordings, or have AI organize your Samsung Notes with bullet points and highlights.

The photo editor is now also powered by generative AI — crop or move objects around and the phone will instantly "fill up" any empty space with generated content to complete the photo and make your edit seamless.



The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first smartphone protected by Corning Gorilla Armor — a glass panel that reduces reflections and screen glare by up to 75%! In combination with the titanium frame, that phone is going to be one tough cookie. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ frames are still made of aluminum, but now finished in matte to match the Ultra's aesthetics. Their rear shell is a One Mass Design — the transition between the back and the frame of the phones is seamless.

Which Galaxy S24 to buy? Here are the Galaxy S24 specs, so you can make your informed choice!


Galaxy S24Galaxy S24+Galaxy S24 Ultra
Size and weight5.79 x 2.78 x 0.30 in
5.93 oz
IP68		6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 in
6.95 oz
IP68		6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in
8.22 oz
IP68
Display6.2 in, FHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO		6.7 in, QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO		6.8 in, QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
1-120 Hz LTPO
Corning Gorilla Armor
Camera50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x

12 MP selfie		50 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x

12 MP selfie		200 MP main
12 MP ultra-wide
10 MP telephoto 3x
50 MP telephoto 5x

12 MP selfie
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 3Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Storage, RAM8 GB / 128 GB
8 GB / 256 GB		12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB		12 GB / 256 GB
12 GB / 512 GB
12 GB / 1 TB
Battery capacity4,000 mAh4,900 mAh5,000 mAh

Anyone who wishes to be on the forefront of the Galaxy AI experience can now pre-order a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free storage upgrade — 512 GB models cost as much as the 256 GB ones, the 1 TB Ultra will cost you the MSRP of a 512 GB Galaxy S24 Ultra!

And that's not all — Samsung has once again opened the Enhanced Trade-in program, meaning you can get up to $750 off on a phone you trade in (depending on model and condition), plus you get a $100 Samsung Store credit to spend on anything else you want to pick up!

Samsung Galaxy S24 series SAVE up to $970

During the pre-order period! $750 Enhanced trade-in, $100 in Samsung Store credit, and a FREE storage upgrade! The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a titanium frame, the new zoom camera, all models get Galaxy AI, ProVisual Engine.
Trade-in
Buy at Samsung


FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless