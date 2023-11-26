Galaxy Z Fold 5 falls to deepest low since release for Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are torn between buying a tablet and a phone this Cyber Monday, Best Buy's deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is just for you. The phone has been knocked down to a new low and since it's basically a tablet in the unfolded mode, it does double duty as both a handset and slate.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is arguably the best foldable phone of 2023. Samsung's early start gives its foldable phones an edge over other bendable devices which might have impressive specs but lack the finesse of Samsung's device.
The Fold 5 is a smartphone, a tablet, and a mini laptop all rolled into one. It has a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover display. Both screens are protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the device has a sturdy hinge, so it's quite durable. Taking into consideration the number of times people usually check their smartphones, the Fold 5 is rated to last at least 5.7 years.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, so it's faster than most Android phones and has ample power for multitasking and productivity tasks. You can use three apps at a time, with two more opened as pop-up windows.
It can be held open in various positions, including a laptop-like configuration. That mode can be quite useful for times when you don't have your computer with you and need to get work done quickly. For a more comfortable setup, you can switch to the Dex mode and connect the device to a monitor to use it like a computer.
The phone takes pleasant-looking photos.
The Fold 5 costs $1,799.99 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but since Best Buy is feeling generous, it has knocked the price down by $800 and is selling it for $999.99. You aren't even required to trade in a phone or sign up for a special carrier plan.
The only thing you are expected to do is activate the phone today with a carrier of your choice. Considering the enormity of the discount, that's a small ask. Go for it if you need a high-end phone and a productivity device that can fit into your pocket.
Things that are NOT allowed: