Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - iPhone 17 may be in trouble a few months from now

Phonearena team
tokuzumi
tokuzumi
Arena Master
• 1d ago

While the poll here is a very small sample, it appears very few care about AI, outside of executives running companies

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 20h ago

The poll question is poor. I consider AI: I want it for specific, limited features. Samsung's done a great job of balancing AI's role in its phones, but for how long?

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 18h agoedited

" While Google’s Gemini — which also powers Samsung’s phones like the Galaxy S25 — is thriving, Apple Intelligence is floundering. The company is losing its AI researchers and project leads at an astonishing rate, and the iPhone still cannot perform AI-powered tasks as well as the Galaxy phones, or the Pixel 10 series." Use it or not AI is the future and will become an essential tool. I can relate that i use it daily and has made my life a lot easier. The novelty has run off by now and people will start to realize that the lack of AI on their iphones will be a handicap on the long run, and will definitely will make their iphone look outdated compared to others. It's just crazy that Apple as a software company just can't get AI right by now, I wonder why more people don't question this? Is "Apple getting more Passes?"

Virtuous
Virtuous
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago
↵NunoB512 said:

" While Google’s Gemini — which also powers Samsung’s phones like the Galaxy S25 — is thriving, Apple Intelligence is floundering. The company is losing its AI researchers and project leads at an astonishing rate, and the iPhone still cannot perform AI-powered tasks as well as the Galaxy phones, or the Pixel 10 series." Use it or not AI is the future and will become an essential tool. I can relate that i use it daily and has made my life a lot easier. The novelty has run off by now and people will start to realize that the lack of AI on their iphones will be a handicap on the long run, and will definitely will make their iphone look outdated compared to others. It's just crazy that Apple as a software company just can't get AI right by now, I wonder why more people don't question this? Is "Apple getting more Passes?"

AI is vastly overhyped. Be specific about how do you actually use AI.

stolerik
stolerik
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago


I'd bet that anyone who voted "no" has never actually used a recent Samsung phone (within the last two years). The AI features are incredibly efficient and helpful, and that extends far beyond just the camera.




pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 5h ago

"Do you consider AI when getting a phone these days?"


No. AI didn't consider me when he got all his cars so why should I consider him when getting a phone?

DFranch
DFranch
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

AI has the potential to change the way we use our devices, IMHO, it just isn't there yet.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 35m ago

AI will remain a fad for a while. There are niche use cases, generative AI is useful but you are better served firing up chat gpt.

