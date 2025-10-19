Home Discussions You are here Discussion - iPhone 17 may be in trouble a few months from now General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 19, 2025, 10:56 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. tokuzumi Arena Master • 1d ago ... While the poll here is a very small sample, it appears very few care about AI, outside of executives running companies Like 2 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 20h ago ... The poll question is poor. I consider AI: I want it for specific, limited features. Samsung's done a great job of balancing AI's role in its phones, but for how long? Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 18h agoedited ... " While Google’s Gemini — which also powers Samsung’s phones like the Galaxy S25 — is thriving, Apple Intelligence is floundering. The company is losing its AI researchers and project leads at an astonishing rate, and the iPhone still cannot perform AI-powered tasks as well as the Galaxy phones, or the Pixel 10 series." Use it or not AI is the future and will become an essential tool. I can relate that i use it daily and has made my life a lot easier. The novelty has run off by now and people will start to realize that the lack of AI on their iphones will be a handicap on the long run, and will definitely will make their iphone look outdated compared to others. It's just crazy that Apple as a software company just can't get AI right by now, I wonder why more people don't question this? Is "Apple getting more Passes?" Like 1 Reactions All Quote Virtuous Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ↵NunoB512 said: " While Google’s Gemini — which also powers Samsung’s phones like the Galaxy S25 — is thriving, Apple Intelligence is floundering. The company is losing its AI researchers and project leads at an astonishing rate, and the iPhone still cannot perform AI-powered tasks as well as the Galaxy phones, or the Pixel 10 series." Use it or not AI is the future and will become an essential tool. I can relate that i use it daily and has made my life a lot easier. The novelty has run off by now and people will start to realize that the lack of AI on their iphones will be a handicap on the long run, and will definitely will make their iphone look outdated compared to others. It's just crazy that Apple as a software company just can't get AI right by now, I wonder why more people don't question this? Is "Apple getting more Passes?" ... AI is vastly overhyped. Be specific about how do you actually use AI. Like Reactions All Quote stolerik Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... I'd bet that anyone who voted "no" has never actually used a recent Samsung phone (within the last two years). The AI features are incredibly efficient and helpful, and that extends far beyond just the camera. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 5h ago ... "Do you consider AI when getting a phone these days?"No. AI didn't consider me when he got all his cars so why should I consider him when getting a phone? Like Reactions All Quote DFranch Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... AI has the potential to change the way we use our devices, IMHO, it just isn't there yet. Like Reactions All Quote BullaBoss Arena Master • 35m ago ... AI will remain a fad for a while. There are niche use cases, generative AI is useful but you are better served firing up chat gpt. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
" While Google’s Gemini — which also powers Samsung’s phones like the Galaxy S25 — is thriving, Apple Intelligence is floundering. The company is losing its AI researchers and project leads at an astonishing rate, and the iPhone still cannot perform AI-powered tasks as well as the Galaxy phones, or the Pixel 10 series." Use it or not AI is the future and will become an essential tool. I can relate that i use it daily and has made my life a lot easier. The novelty has run off by now and people will start to realize that the lack of AI on their iphones will be a handicap on the long run, and will definitely will make their iphone look outdated compared to others. It's just crazy that Apple as a software company just can't get AI right by now, I wonder why more people don't question this? Is "Apple getting more Passes?"