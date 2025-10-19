Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase?

Phonearena team
RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
• 1d ago

At least as far as wearables Sammy has definitely lost it's identity. The Apple Ear Tampons from Samsung is a horrible look & the Squcircle watch body of the Galaxy Watch is another great example of a company that used to lead, just following...and choosing to follow the worst possible designs while they are at it!

Raid13
Raid13
• 1d agoedited

Samsung needs to go back to its early days where it gave you everything and the kitchen sink it stood out from the iPhone that's what I loved about it the software is still there but the hardware is blah don't get me wrong I liked the way they did the camera set up but they cheapened it by putting it on every single cheap phone they have big mistake they need to stop trying to copy apple cuz it's not working also camera wise I wish all companies would do this give me the same sensor on all the cameras megapixel wise I don't want to see a difference in quality when I switch between cameras you want to change the game do that Samsung where if I go ultra wide zoom in or just a standard picture I can't tell any difference in quality between the pics

mprob555
mprob555
• 22h ago

I was a huge fan of the ➕️ and I am grateful that Samsung listened. Why pay for less battery size and power etc for an unnoticed slimness. The plus hits the sweet spot for me. Just enough without being extra.

nucnuc
nucnuc
• 5h ago

The iPhone Air exists because of the S25 Edge. Both are trash models. Abdullah Asim's manipulative, meaningless fangirl news stories are starting to become nauseating.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 3h ago
↵nucnuc said:

The iPhone Air exists because of the S25 Edge. Both are trash models. Abdullah Asim's manipulative, meaningless fangirl news stories are starting to become nauseating.

Definitely my least favorite writer on this site.

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
• 1h ago

No company has money to waste on a product that doesn't sell well. I mean Apple hasn't give up on Vision Pro and it sales are terrible.


They shouldn't have even wasted the money to make a device no one asked for.


We don't need a thin phone. Just make 2 Galaxy S models or maybe 3, a base, a pro and a ultra. That is all you need


