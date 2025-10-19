Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Is Samsung losing its identity, or is this just a phase? General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 19, 2025, 7:53 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... At least as far as wearables Sammy has definitely lost it's identity. The Apple Ear Tampons from Samsung is a horrible look & the Squcircle watch body of the Galaxy Watch is another great example of a company that used to lead, just following...and choosing to follow the worst possible designs while they are at it! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Raid13 Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Samsung needs to go back to its early days where it gave you everything and the kitchen sink it stood out from the iPhone that's what I loved about it the software is still there but the hardware is blah don't get me wrong I liked the way they did the camera set up but they cheapened it by putting it on every single cheap phone they have big mistake they need to stop trying to copy apple cuz it's not working also camera wise I wish all companies would do this give me the same sensor on all the cameras megapixel wise I don't want to see a difference in quality when I switch between cameras you want to change the game do that Samsung where if I go ultra wide zoom in or just a standard picture I can't tell any difference in quality between the pics Like Reactions All Quote mprob555 Arena Apprentice • 22h ago ... I was a huge fan of the ➕️ and I am grateful that Samsung listened. Why pay for less battery size and power etc for an unnoticed slimness. The plus hits the sweet spot for me. Just enough without being extra. Like 1 Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ... The iPhone Air exists because of the S25 Edge. Both are trash models. Abdullah Asim's manipulative, meaningless fangirl news stories are starting to become nauseating. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 3h ago ↵nucnuc said: The iPhone Air exists because of the S25 Edge. Both are trash models. Abdullah Asim's manipulative, meaningless fangirl news stories are starting to become nauseating. ... Definitely my least favorite writer on this site. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1h ago ... No company has money to waste on a product that doesn't sell well. I mean Apple hasn't give up on Vision Pro and it sales are terrible.They shouldn't have even wasted the money to make a device no one asked for. We don't need a thin phone. Just make 2 Galaxy S models or maybe 3, a base, a pro and a ultra. That is all you need Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch by Johanna Romero • 1h ago 1 Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
