Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
kroytx
kroytx
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

It doesn't even look close. The Pixel 10 has some awesome AI photo prowess.

Like
7
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Is it me or most of the Pixel photos look way better?

Like
8
Reactions
All
Quote
rakesh.hpr
rakesh.hpr
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

DXOMARK is no more credible.. pixel wins hands down..

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
Fuxos
Fuxos
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Pixel is the clear winner. It is even not close.

Like
8
Reactions
All
Quote
_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The iPhone looks a bit washed out especially on first few face shots

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Pixel is less bad than Pro Max.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Google really has the upper edge here. The iPhone is either overexposed or washed out BUT it also takes decent photos okkk. Not that it's bad. It's just not the best. Either way, both phones are good for everyday pics.

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

For some reason some of the Pixel look fake has that fake look to it. Look at the pics of victor even when blurring out the background it does not do a good job. It gives you a vivid image not real color. Every pic here from Pixel looks over saturated. Victor looks to shiny lol

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
drs2328
drs2328
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Fuxos said:

Pixel is the clear winner. It is even not close.

Agree 💯!Especially the selfie pics.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
ChillaxedLatino
ChillaxedLatino
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Pixel did a good job as always. I still want Google to enhance their chip to Snapdragon level and focus more on smartphone cinematography if they want to beat iPhone..

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless