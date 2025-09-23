Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Dude most if not all of the pics are better on the Pro max. Now i see why dxomark put the s25u at number 20 inc the ranks.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I think the bulk of the photos look better on the S25U however it is not reslly a direct comparison as the zoom strengths are different. As I have stated before though, camera quality is of the lowest priority to me and I would never use it to make a purchasing decision on a phone. But I am sure i am in the minority and I really don't care.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

I believe both devices produce excellent photographs, I appreciate the color reproduction of the Galaxy and the front camera of the Iphone. However, on a general scale, I do not perceive any significant difference between the two. Lets not forget that the Iphone is 8 months younger. I do acknowledge Apple's innovation with the square sensor in the front camera, yet I still can't believe Iphones' lack capability to record 8k video in 2025.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Similar to the Pixel, Samsung cameras exhibit excessive color saturation. Additionally, they perform poorly in blurring the background. Consequently, it is understandable why DXOMARK ranks them so low. Samsung cameras are, at best, midrange. This observation is entirely consistent with my experience when comparing iPhone 17 Pro Max and Z Fold 7 in terms of image quality. The iPhone consistently produces significantly superior photographs.

