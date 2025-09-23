Home Discussions You are here iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison General Victor Hristov • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 4:08 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Dude most if not all of the pics are better on the Pro max. Now i see why dxomark put the s25u at number 20 inc the ranks. Like 4 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I think the bulk of the photos look better on the S25U however it is not reslly a direct comparison as the zoom strengths are different. As I have stated before though, camera quality is of the lowest priority to me and I would never use it to make a purchasing decision on a phone. But I am sure i am in the minority and I really don't care. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... I believe both devices produce excellent photographs, I appreciate the color reproduction of the Galaxy and the front camera of the Iphone. However, on a general scale, I do not perceive any significant difference between the two. Lets not forget that the Iphone is 8 months younger. I do acknowledge Apple's innovation with the square sensor in the front camera, yet I still can't believe Iphones' lack capability to record 8k video in 2025. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Similar to the Pixel, Samsung cameras exhibit excessive color saturation. Additionally, they perform poorly in blurring the background. Consequently, it is understandable why DXOMARK ranks them so low. Samsung cameras are, at best, midrange. This observation is entirely consistent with my experience when comparing iPhone 17 Pro Max and Z Fold 7 in terms of image quality. The iPhone consistently produces significantly superior photographs. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: