Internal T-Mobile chart indicates customers will be pretty much on their own after Srini takes over

CliffInGa Arena Apprentice • 2d ago
I started considering T Mobile over a year ago due to coverage....but there is zero chance I'll do it as long as they are punishing their clients in this manner. These senior managers are idiots.

ken_g Arena Apprentice • 2d ago
I love using the T-Life app. It is simple, no waiting, no struggling to understand what a foreign rep is saying, no more getting bad information from a representative.

BobTeatow Arena Apprentice • 1d ago
I already use T-Mobile via a cheap mvno reseller, have been for many years. No problems. I never went to a T-Mobile store. I understand some people wanted that in-store live person to person support... Gone! Now go to a reseller, some do have better support than the T-Mobile branded stores! Can you Google "Tello and similar mvno's"?

Scooter155 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago
I'm pretty tech savvy and have not had an issue with T-Life, although I don't really use it. However, many boomers are not tech savvy and need personal assistance with their devices. T-Mobile is hanging them out to dry. The profit vs service ratio is going in the wrong direction. Modern business practices are shameful.

Sexyfrank101 Arena Apprentice • 22h ago
Goodmorning loves. When this occurs I will locate another carrier. Good bye to bullies that run these corporations.
