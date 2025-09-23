Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Internal T-Mobile chart indicates customers will be pretty much on their own after Srini takes over

General
CliffInGa
CliffInGa
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I started considering T Mobile over a year ago due to coverage....but there is zero chance I'll do it as long as they are punishing their clients in this manner. These senior managers are idiots.

ken_g
ken_g
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I love using the T-Life app. It is simple, no waiting, no struggling to understand what a foreign rep is saying, no more getting bad information from a representative.

BobTeatow
BobTeatow
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I already use T-Mobile via a cheap mvno reseller, have been for many years. No problems. I never went to a T-Mobile store. I understand some people wanted that in-store live person to person support... Gone! Now go to a reseller, some do have better support than the T-Mobile branded stores! Can you Google "Tello and similar mvno's"?

Scooter155
Scooter155
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I'm pretty tech savvy and have not had an issue with T-Life, although I don't really use it. However, many boomers are not tech savvy and need personal assistance with their devices. T-Mobile is hanging them out to dry. The profit vs service ratio is going in the wrong direction. Modern business practices are shameful.

Sexyfrank101
Sexyfrank101
Arena Apprentice
• 22h ago

Goodmorning loves. When this occurs I will locate another carrier. Good bye to bullies that run these corporations.

