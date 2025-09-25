Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iOS 26 bug alert: Calendar search isn't working for some iPhones

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 23h agoedited

That's not true; there are no bugs on iOS. I won't elaborate further—it's just the Android fanboys hating.


Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 22h agoedited

Go fix your gps bug first then talk. All im saying.

Sorry i said that wrong go fix your defected device.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 22h agoedited

In reference to Samsung’s recent product release, I would like to share this information with you.


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DhM1wgBJ_-o


If this is not a defect i dont know what is. That screen issue is there lol amazing keep talking android girls.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 21h agoedited

In comparison, I would prefer the calendar bug over the Google Maps bug. The primary distinction lies in the fact that the Google apps bug has not been resolved for several years, and it is highly probable that Apple will address this issue in its initial update. #Just Saying


Reddit lol this is funny as hell. Love outting google fan girls.

My S24+ having an issue where Google Maps can't determine my current location or driving speed during navigation.

But other apps like Waze can do this without any problem. Waze immediately picks up my location when I open the app and provides an accurate reading of my current speed. I've tested my GPS signal with a third-party app, and it shows 1m accuracy outside my car and 2m accuracy inside.

I've ensured that Google Maps has "Always allow" location permission and "Precise location" enabled. When I tap "Location accuracy tips" in the settings, I receive a message stating that my location settings are already optimized. I've tried clearing the cache and data, even uninstalling and reinstalling Google Maps, but the issue persists.

Has anyone encountered this problem before and found a solution?

This has been an issue on S24 since the August11 update of Google Maps. It currently can be fixed by uninstalling updates and using an older version.

Same. Restart of the phone helps.

First smartphone I have this kind of problem with. What a letdown.


I face GPS signal loss in my s24 too


Same for me with s24. Especially when I use android auto google maps couldnt find my location. But at the same time yandex navi or any other app can find the location.

I mean its every one except fan girls on PA. Specially NUNOB512

Best solution...I think it solved a week after I posted. Sadly I can't verify as I sold my S24 for iPhone 16.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 20h ago

No way, iOS doesn't have bugs. Apple is perfect and can do no wrong. 🤥🤥🤥

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 20h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

In comparison, I would prefer the calendar bug over the Google Maps bug. The primary distinction lies in the fact that the Google apps bug has not been resolved for several years, and it is highly probable that Apple will address this issue in its initial update. #Just Saying


Reddit lol this is funny as hell. Love outting google fan girls.

My S24+ having an issue where Google Maps can't determine my current location or driving speed during navigation.

But other apps like Waze can do this without any problem. Waze immediately picks up my location when I open the app and provides an accurate reading of my current speed. I've tested my GPS signal with a third-party app, and it shows 1m accuracy outside my car and 2m accuracy inside.

I've ensured that Google Maps has "Always allow" location permission and "Precise location" enabled. When I tap "Location accuracy tips" in the settings, I receive a message stating that my location settings are already optimized. I've tried clearing the cache and data, even uninstalling and reinstalling Google Maps, but the issue persists.

Has anyone encountered this problem before and found a solution?

This has been an issue on S24 since the August11 update of Google Maps. It currently can be fixed by uninstalling updates and using an older version.

Same. Restart of the phone helps.

First smartphone I have this kind of problem with. What a letdown.


I face GPS signal loss in my s24 too


Same for me with s24. Especially when I use android auto google maps couldnt find my location. But at the same time yandex navi or any other app can find the location.

I mean its every one except fan girls on PA. Specially NUNOB512

Best solution...I think it solved a week after I posted. Sadly I can't verify as I sold my S24 for iPhone 16.

You're in denial. That's ok, geeks were the same way.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 20h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

You're in denial. That's ok, geeks were the same way.

No im honest i dont hide s**t like ANDROID FAN GIRLS. lol

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 19h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

No im honest i dont hide s**t like ANDROID FAN GIRLS. lol

More like Huawei fan girls.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 19h ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

More like Huawei fan girls.

Dude you really hate Huawei that much ? What did they do to you ?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 18h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Dude you really hate Huawei that much ? What did they do to you ?

They poisoned our water supply, burned our crops, and delivered a plague unto our houses.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless