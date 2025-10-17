Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Xiaomi will continue making phones with rear displays after the 17 Pro Max breaks sales records

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago

I believe Apple will copy this feature.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless