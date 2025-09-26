Home Discussions You are here Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 26, 2025, 9:53 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. daemonspudguy Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I like the return of the camera modules. I'm not fond of the rounded corners. Like Reactions All Quote GaugeGr8 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I've been daily driving the snot out of my note 20 ultra since it came out Aug 2020 - just over 5 years. I use a case so slim that you can't tell there's a case at all. I've dropped it over a hundred times, from every height onto every surface imaginable, including face down on sharp pebbles on the pavement from 6 feet high. Never cracked or chipped the front or back. I i use S-pen & charge phone daily and the battery still lasts almost all day, after 2,000 cycles and no additional software. I killed bloatware apps when new, then ran slingshot extreme. It was the single highest score ever recorded in the app at the time - over 7800.Copy/paste everything i just said about the Note 8 i had before this phone.Battery, efficiency, construction, hardware, software and especially materials have all been upgraded.Why would slight design changes even be factored in? Especially if you're using a caseThis is basically the only indestructible phone, that's not designed with any planned obsolescence baked in, aside from 7 years of software support. If you keep trading in, you're paying around $100 a year for top tier phone and no headaches, repairs or surprises. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... "Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too"HI IPHONE lol Samsung GILRS talk all this TRASH and now here comes the COPY.Initially, Samsung introduced a camera island on one model, and now it has replicated the entire feature on the S26 Ultra. This move may be Samsung’s attempt to emulate Apple’s success in the past. It is possible that Samsung is experiencing a decline in sales compared to Apple and believes that replicating Apple’s features could help regain market share. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Rifleman1912 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I can care less about the round corners or how the phone looks. Mine is always in an otterbox case anyway. I want Bluetooth for the S-pen again. Like 3 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... I'm not a fan of overly rounded phones. I really liked Samsung's design on the S25U and hope they maintain that - a square device with rounded corners. The rounded shape of the Galaxy Edge is off-putting to me (like the built quality and thiness). I hope the S26U will retain the Note's iconic, premium, and sophisticated look, similar to the Fold 7, maintaining its elegance and premium feel. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵NunoB512 said: I'm not a fan of overly rounded phones. I really liked Samsung's design on the S25U and hope they maintain that - a square device with rounded corners. The rounded shape of the Galaxy Edge is off-putting to me (like the built quality and thiness). I hope the S26U will retain the Note's iconic, premium, and sophisticated look, similar to the Fold 7, maintaining its elegance and premium feel. ... I agree. I think the corners on the S25 Ultra are just right. Not too boxy and not too rounded. One of the things I never liked about the Iphone design are the very rounded corners. Not sure why Samsung would move to a design many don't like. I always put a case on my phone so the outer corners tend to get muted but the overy rounded corners, like on the Iphone tends to erode screen area and this i dont like. I do think many people, and yes I was that camp, get a little overfocused on body design. I can see getting critical of huge island which tend to make phones unbalanced and more unwieldy and huge screen cutouts that become distracting visually because these impact user experience but I think the main focuses really should be on functionality. Like 3 Reactions All Quote SpaceForce1 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... If I wanted an iPhone I would have bought one. Glad I stuck with the S24 ultra and will keep using it for 5+ more years. Like 2 Reactions All Quote insidetech Arena Apprentice • 5d agoedited ... will look to other brands besides crapple and Samapple. It's just sad but I believe that Like Reactions All Quote GrayFox Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵insidetech said: will look to other brands besides crapple and Samapple. It's just sad but I believe that ... Sadly, Chinese OEMs are no different. Hyper/color OS from Oneplus and Xiaomi are carbon copies of IOS as well. Like Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... When discussing the iPhone 17 series, why aren't you mentioning that its design was copied from the Pixel and Xiaomi 11 Ultra? Are you sure you're being objective, or are you deliberately trying to create a certain perception?
