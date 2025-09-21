Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network

GUHT781
GUHT781
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I was with Virgin Mobile before Branson said hey y'all I'm out the phone business welcome to Boost! Peace... I can honestly say their phones and signal are 💩...

mloudt
mloudt
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Makes no sense for direct tv to just not fully merge now even Elon could of just bought all for 50 plus billion

