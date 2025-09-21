Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

There is no #Bendgate sequel: The iPhone Air is a durable, solidly built phone

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 4d ago

I can feel the disappointment in Android fanboys everywhere.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 4d ago

at the danger of sounding like a fanboy, did they bend-test the latest galaxy edge phone?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
vwite2
vwite2
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

at the danger of sounding like a fanboy, did they bend-test the latest galaxy edge phone?

sure: https://youtu.be/yQHFCpO6gHE

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Upon viewing the video of the S25 Edge bend test, it is evident that the device exhibits significantly greater thickness compared to the iPhone Air. The difference is readily discernible.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

at the danger of sounding like a fanboy, did they bend-test the latest galaxy edge phone?

Have you noticed the significant difference in thickness between the Samsung Edge and the iPhone Air? I have not had the opportunity to compare them closely before, and the disparity is quite remarkable. The iPhone is considerably thinner than the Edge. Cant believe samsing calls that a thin phone.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago

"solidly built phone"


Yes it is, physically. Everywhere else, Apple dropped the ball IMO. After seeing it person, if Apple would've added one more camera, one more speaker & a 3,900-4,100 mAh battery & this would've been the iPhone to get.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

"solidly built phone"


Yes it is, physically. Everywhere else, Apple dropped the ball IMO. After seeing it person, if Apple would've added one more camera, one more speaker & a 3,900-4,100 mAh battery & this would've been the iPhone to get.

Actual facts. The compromises are too much as is. Even the size is a nice middle ground.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵BullaBoss said:

Actual facts. The compromises are too much as is. Even the size is a nice middle ground.

"Even the size is a nice middle ground."


Dude, build-wise, that thing is perfect! Larger than the Pro but smaller than the Pro Max & thin af! And even though my 14 Pro Max isn't my daily driver, there are too many compromises when you compare those 2. The only thing the Air has on the 14 Pro Max is a newer processor & a better FFC. Apple really dropped the ball on this one.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

"Even the size is a nice middle ground."


Dude, build-wise, that thing is perfect! Larger than the Pro but smaller than the Pro Max & thin af! And even though my 14 Pro Max isn't my daily driver, there are too many compromises when you compare those 2. The only thing the Air has on the 14 Pro Max is a newer processor & a better FFC. Apple really dropped the ball on this one.

I'm also concerned the battery life will drop off a cliff with updates. Smaller batteries well degrade faster.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵BullaBoss said:

I'm also concerned the battery life will drop off a cliff with updates. Smaller batteries well degrade faster.

I agree. My 14 Pro Max's battery health was at 100% for a year. As soon as iOS17 came out, it dropped 10% in less than 6 months with nowhere near the same usage from when I first got it. I can only imagine what this will do.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless