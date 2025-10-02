Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This One UI 8.5 change shows how inspired Samsung is by the iOS 26 design

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 13h ago

if Samsung was to copy Apple, it shouldn’t be primarily the beveled icons.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 9h ago

So you think Samsung was inspired by Apple? Not a 10-yr-old icon pack? 🤔

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless