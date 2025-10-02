Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Galaxy S26 series won’t get even a selfie camera upgrade

General
Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 15h agoedited

"The Galaxy S26 series won’t get even a selfie camera upgrade"

Following the $100.00 price tag for Google’s rented AI, it is understandable that customers may be skeptical about the addition of new hardware without a corresponding price increase. Given the lack of significant hardware advancements since the release of the S21, it is likely that either the price will be raised or the hardware will remain the same for another year.

Samsung opted for a more expedient approach by following Google’s footsteps in adopting AI technology. Instead of waiting and doing it the correct way. Now they have joined open ai this would be the correct time to do ai correctly. This strategic decision allows Samsung to collaborate with Open AI, potentially developing its own AI capabilities without incurring the additional $100 charge for Google AI. Consequently, the Samsung Galaxy S26 could be released with a $100 hardware upgrade, which would be acceptable to consumers.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 15h agoedited

Who the heck cares. The 'selfie csmera", in my opinion, is about the most worthless csmera on the phone. I have never used the "selfie csmera" on any phone i have ever owned other than once for my job to prove i was at a black friday event doing a presentation on TV technology. I dont do video calls dont have any reason to take pictures of myself. I realize some people are preoccupied with themselves and some people have legit reasons for video calls on their phones. I dont even have a camera on my PC for video chats.

limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago
Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago
Especially with constantly increasing prices, one would expect hardware updates.

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 4h ago
Such hate. Are you not loved by anyone. The selfie csmera on the Samsung phone is just fine the way it is and is not that important of a piece of technology is a phone to really affect its usability. Your argument is fix it even if it isn't broken just so I feel warm and fuzzy. How about we focus on the things that need fixing. Battery tech, memory, processor efficiency, software efficiency, camera software, etc.

