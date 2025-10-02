Home Discussions You are here The Galaxy S26 series won’t get even a selfie camera upgrade General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 02, 2025, 7:35 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 15h agoedited ... "The Galaxy S26 series won’t get even a selfie camera upgrade" Following the $100.00 price tag for Google’s rented AI, it is understandable that customers may be skeptical about the addition of new hardware without a corresponding price increase. Given the lack of significant hardware advancements since the release of the S21, it is likely that either the price will be raised or the hardware will remain the same for another year.Samsung opted for a more expedient approach by following Google’s footsteps in adopting AI technology. Instead of waiting and doing it the correct way. Now they have joined open ai this would be the correct time to do ai correctly. This strategic decision allows Samsung to collaborate with Open AI, potentially developing its own AI capabilities without incurring the additional $100 charge for Google AI. Consequently, the Samsung Galaxy S26 could be released with a $100 hardware upgrade, which would be acceptable to consumers. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 15h agoedited ... Who the heck cares. The 'selfie csmera", in my opinion, is about the most worthless csmera on the phone. I have never used the "selfie csmera" on any phone i have ever owned other than once for my job to prove i was at a black friday event doing a presentation on TV technology. I dont do video calls dont have any reason to take pictures of myself. I realize some people are preoccupied with themselves and some people have legit reasons for video calls on their phones. I dont even have a camera on my PC for video chats. Like Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ↵stferrari said: Who the heck cares. The 'selfie csmera", in my opinion, is about the most worthless csmera on the phone. I have never used the "selfie csmera" on any phone i have ever owned other than once for my job to prove i was at a black friday event doing a presentation on TV technology. I dont do video calls dont have any reason to take pictures of myself. I realize some people are preoccupied with themselves and some people have legit reasons for video calls on their phones. I dont even have a camera on my PC for video chats. ... Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 5h ago ↵limporgyuk said: Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women. ... Especially with constantly increasing prices, one would expect hardware updates. Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ↵limporgyuk said: Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women. ... Such hate. Are you not loved by anyone. The selfie csmera on the Samsung phone is just fine the way it is and is not that important of a piece of technology is a phone to really affect its usability. Your argument is fix it even if it isn't broken just so I feel warm and fuzzy. How about we focus on the things that need fixing. Battery tech, memory, processor efficiency, software efficiency, camera software, etc. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 44m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Who the heck cares. The 'selfie csmera", in my opinion, is about the most worthless csmera on the phone. I have never used the "selfie csmera" on any phone i have ever owned other than once for my job to prove i was at a black friday event doing a presentation on TV technology. I dont do video calls dont have any reason to take pictures of myself. I realize some people are preoccupied with themselves and some people have legit reasons for video calls on their phones. I dont even have a camera on my PC for video chats.
Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women.
Is that your response to everything....'don't care'? Why are you on a phone tech site if you 'don't care' about phone tech? Or are you a member of the Samsung Defence League in which Samsung can do nothing wrong in your eyes? The front facing camera is important to a lot of people and can be a deal breaker especially to young women.