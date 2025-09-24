Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

These earbuds will cost you almost as much as two iPhone 17s, but only have a 4.5-hour battery life

nucnuc
nucnuc
• 1d ago

It seems more useful than the iPhone 17.

Brewski
Brewski
• 1d ago

$1,500 for a piece of high-end audiophile equipment seems in line for that demographic.


But $400 for a piece of leather? Yeah... No.

