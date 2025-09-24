Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 1d ago

40W only? Lol. At least public enemy #1 is at 45w.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Sloooooooow. Will you start using the correct vocabulary now? The iPhone-series does not have fast charging.

Like
4
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

Don't plan on ever buying a new phone with either a lithium-ion or silicone-carbon batteries. May have to if my S25 Ultra is damaged or fails for some reason but Aluminum-ion appear to be right around the corner (Honda appears to have perfected the technology) and this new technology should provide many days of heavy use per charge and recharge in just a few minutes. If Honda's claim is true, we are on the precipice of a major leap forward in storage batteries.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

My first thoughts were "oh that's pretty decent" then I saw the PATHETIC mAH size and laughed.


Apple still lagging behind Android. What's new

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Where is tuga to defend these trash slow Iphone chargers?

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
notfair
notfair
Arena Master
• 1d ago

only complaints, nothing is good anymore. I bet if apple would have 100W charging speed, people would complain that some android phones have 120W charging speed, therefore, apple is way behing.

I think, personally, that 40W is decent and is a welcomed upgrade, should we get better speeds, yeah of course. Unfortunately, i think apple will keep this 40W charging speed for at least 5 years.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
notfair
notfair
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵stferrari said:

Don't plan on ever buying a new phone with either a lithium-ion or silicone-carbon batteries. May have to if my S25 Ultra is damaged or fails for some reason but Aluminum-ion appear to be right around the corner (Honda appears to have perfected the technology) and this new technology should provide many days of heavy use per charge and recharge in just a few minutes. If Honda's claim is true, we are on the precipice of a major leap forward in storage batteries.

where did i hear that the new leap in tech is just around the corner, fast forward 10 years and it is nowhere to be seen. I believe it when I see it in a mass produced product

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited
↵notfair said:

where did i hear that the new leap in tech is just around the corner, fast forward 10 years and it is nowhere to be seen. I believe it when I see it in a mass produced product

I like you am not holding my breath, so to speak, but what is different now is the EV market must perfect this technology for its survival and with the Trillions of dollars on the line there is some serious horsepower (pun intended) at making this happen very soon. Once this battery tech is released in EVs (and supposedly Honda is doing this imminently), it will filter down to all battery powered devices very quickly.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
bambamboogy02
bambamboogy02
Arena Apprentice
• 14h agoedited

Providing a mAh/Min metric per device would be ideal for each recorded segment. This way we can truly compare phone charging speeds. It's nice to see a phone go 0%-50% in 25 minutes, but if the total capacity of the battery is only 2,000mAh, that's super slow. Providing the mAh/min rate would take out all of the noise related to battery charge times and provide a standard unit of measure that is universally applicable.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless