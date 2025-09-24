Home Discussions You are here We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers General Victor Hristov • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 2:45 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 1d ago ... 40W only? Lol. At least public enemy #1 is at 45w. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Sloooooooow. Will you start using the correct vocabulary now? The iPhone-series does not have fast charging. Like 4 Reactions All Quote At least public enemy #1 is at 45w. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Sloooooooow. Will you start using the correct vocabulary now? The iPhone-series does not have fast charging. Like 4 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Don't plan on ever buying a new phone with either a lithium-ion or silicone-carbon batteries. May have to if my S25 Ultra is damaged or fails for some reason but Aluminum-ion appear to be right around the corner (Honda appears to have perfected the technology) and this new technology should provide many days of heavy use per charge and recharge in just a few minutes. If Honda's claim is true, we are on the precipice of a major leap forward in storage batteries. Like 1 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... My first thoughts were "oh that's pretty decent" then I saw the PATHETIC mAH size and laughed.Apple still lagging behind Android. What's new Like 2 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Where is tuga to defend these trash slow Iphone chargers? Like 2 Reactions All Quote notfair Arena Master • 1d ago ... only complaints, nothing is good anymore. I bet if apple would have 100W charging speed, people would complain that some android phones have 120W charging speed, therefore, apple is way behing.I think, personally, that 40W is decent and is a welcomed upgrade, should we get better speeds, yeah of course. Unfortunately, i think apple will keep this 40W charging speed for at least 5 years. Like 2 Reactions All Quote notfair Arena Master • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: Don't plan on ever buying a new phone with either a lithium-ion or silicone-carbon batteries. May have to if my S25 Ultra is damaged or fails for some reason but Aluminum-ion appear to be right around the corner (Honda appears to have perfected the technology) and this new technology should provide many days of heavy use per charge and recharge in just a few minutes. If Honda's claim is true, we are on the precipice of a major leap forward in storage batteries. ... where did i hear that the new leap in tech is just around the corner, fast forward 10 years and it is nowhere to be seen. I believe it when I see it in a mass produced product Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵notfair said: where did i hear that the new leap in tech is just around the corner, fast forward 10 years and it is nowhere to be seen. I believe it when I see it in a mass produced product ... I like you am not holding my breath, so to speak, but what is different now is the EV market must perfect this technology for its survival and with the Trillions of dollars on the line there is some serious horsepower (pun intended) at making this happen very soon. Once this battery tech is released in EVs (and supposedly Honda is doing this imminently), it will filter down to all battery powered devices very quickly. Like Reactions All Quote bambamboogy02 Arena Apprentice • 14h agoedited ... Providing a mAh/Min metric per device would be ideal for each recorded segment. This way we can truly compare phone charging speeds. It's nice to see a phone go 0%-50% in 25 minutes, but if the total capacity of the battery is only 2,000mAh, that's super slow. Providing the mAh/min rate would take out all of the noise related to battery charge times and provide a standard unit of measure that is universally applicable. 