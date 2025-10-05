Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account General Alan Friedman • Published: Oct 05, 2025, 9:19 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Crispy_Rice Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... Verizon is really no better with customer support. Verizon denied a $1000 credit for a trade in and allowed $900 instead. Fair enough. Except they didn't credit the account $900 and charged me the $1000. It took 16 hours on the phone to fix. I got a new phone recently and had a technical issue. They canceled my old phone, didn't enable the new one. I had to use my neighbor's phone to call Verizon. Then, they canceled everything alleging fraud -: but no one could tell me why. So, 4.5 hours of calls to get everything taken care of. I asked for a manager to call me to discuss. And they did, but I was at work and couldn't answer. They immediately called back but I still couldn't answer. They left a voicemail saying they had called twice and considered the issue closed. So, the manager checked the box but didn't care about the root cause.They know there really isn't a lot of choice and don't really care. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Crunchypickles Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It's called fraud. And it happens to every carrier. You seem to be partial to only discussing T-Mobile issues and not mentioning everyone should monitor their bills for fraud. Like Reactions All Quote papolik1 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... no one should be concerned, if something big like this happens you need to file complain with FCC AND YOU WILL HET RESPOND FROM EXECUTIVE Like Reactions All Quote hottweelz Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... This is completely an inside job at TMobile. Ironically I live in the great state of Georgia. Guess what?I myself have complete control over a strangers TMobile Account. It’s been about. A year now. I know their plans, their addresses, the services and the devices. I could absolutely ruin everything and get myself free stuff. I haven’t. But I totally could. Yes I told TMobile and they don’t care. anyone want a new iPhone? I’d never do it, but I really really could. Right now. If I wanted to and the way I found out was simply a “welcome to TMobile” email I got a year ago. Like Reactions All Quote rossy Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Alan is hanging out in Reddit to find a topic for his next article. Like Reactions All Quote Jaded1 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... This happened to me kinda, not quite the same way. T-Mobile doesn’t want no smoke, so posting on the socials definitely gets you “in” to the presidents office. So that’s what I did. I kept talking s**t on twitter until they fixed it. And they did, and gave me 100 bucks and a free phone. Like Reactions All Quote SAMSUNGMAN25 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I left t-mobile recently......I used to love them as a company!! they are not as good as they used to be. they are getting a new CEO. I do not care for him. too bad John Legere could not stay. I switched to AT&T, much better!!!! Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 18m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
