T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account

Crispy_Rice
Crispy_Rice
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Verizon is really no better with customer support. Verizon denied a $1000 credit for a trade in and allowed $900 instead. Fair enough. Except they didn't credit the account $900 and charged me the $1000. It took 16 hours on the phone to fix. I got a new phone recently and had a technical issue. They canceled my old phone, didn't enable the new one. I had to use my neighbor's phone to call Verizon. Then, they canceled everything alleging fraud -: but no one could tell me why. So, 4.5 hours of calls to get everything taken care of. I asked for a manager to call me to discuss. And they did, but I was at work and couldn't answer. They immediately called back but I still couldn't answer. They left a voicemail saying they had called twice and considered the issue closed. So, the manager checked the box but didn't care about the root cause.

They know there really isn't a lot of choice and don't really care.

Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

It's called fraud. And it happens to every carrier. You seem to be partial to only discussing T-Mobile issues and not mentioning everyone should monitor their bills for fraud.

papolik1
papolik1
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

no one should be concerned, if something big like this happens you need to file complain with FCC AND YOU WILL HET RESPOND FROM EXECUTIVE

hottweelz
hottweelz
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

This is completely an inside job at TMobile. Ironically I live in the great state of Georgia. Guess what?


I myself have complete control over a strangers TMobile Account. It’s been about. A year now. I know their plans, their addresses, the services and the devices. I could absolutely ruin everything and get myself free stuff.


I haven’t. But I totally could. Yes I told TMobile and they don’t care.


anyone want a new iPhone? I’d never do it, but I really really could. Right now. If I wanted to and the way I found out was simply a “welcome to TMobile” email I got a year ago.

rossy
rossy
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Alan is hanging out in Reddit to find a topic for his next article.

Jaded1
Jaded1
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

This happened to me kinda, not quite the same way. T-Mobile doesn’t want no smoke, so posting on the socials definitely gets you “in” to the presidents office. So that’s what I did. I kept talking s**t on twitter until they fixed it. And they did, and gave me 100 bucks and a free phone.

SAMSUNGMAN25
SAMSUNGMAN25
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I left t-mobile recently......I used to love them as a company!! they are not as good as they used to be. they are getting a new CEO. I do not care for him. too bad John Legere could not stay. I switched to AT&T, much better!!!!

