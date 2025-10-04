Home Discussions You are here More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon General Anam Hamid • Published: Oct 04, 2025, 9:39 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Fold6User Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵MikeK said: Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game? ... Satellite internet has some hard limits. The first few who sign up in an area, get a great deal. Then, bandwidth dies. For now, after 7 antennas per square mile, it slows to 20Mbps... (That's with 8,500 satellites, when they get up to the full 30,000, then up to 20 antennas per square mile!) Like 3 Reactions All Quote Dougy81 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It would be better to use US Mobile. They have sims for all 3 carriers towers and is considered the Super Carrier.Unlimited Starter$25/moTaxes & fees includedUnlimited High-Speed Data*Unlimited Talk & Text20 GB Hotspot Data*Smartwatch add-onInt'l Data add-onInt'l Calling add-on $3/mo$2 per Network Transfer**Multi Line DiscountsMulti-Network add-on, $10/moUnlimited Premium$44/mo$35/moTaxes & fees included$35/mo for 12 mo. w/ promo code ALL35, port-ins onto any US Mobile network.Unlimited Priority Data*Unlimited Talk & TextUnlimited Hotspot*Free Smartwatch Plan*20 GB Int'l Data*Int'l Calling & TextingFree Network Transfers**Multi-Line discounts Multi-Network add-on, $10/moYou can also bring your own phone as long as it’s unlocked by your carrier.Why pay hundreds for the same thing you can get cheaper. Like Reactions All Quote Crunchypickles Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No. Like Reactions All Quote Unwilling Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵Crunchypickles said: No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No. ... Oddly, the comment section is closed to new comments, so sorry for jumping on your comment. The comcast infrastructure actually uses their own xfinity wifi services as a back up.Personally if a company has a financial stake in media output (which xfinity has in the form of peacock and universal pictures) then they will be watching what you do. They will slap your hand and treat you like a child if you do anything they don't like. Forcing you to call them, go through a spew that boils down to saying: "I'm sorry" before they reinstate your browsing services. Personally prefer to stick to ATT, They never breath down my neck or deny access to any website I wish to look at. This extends to my mobile service as well. Like Reactions All Quote danny86 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵Crunchypickles said: No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No. ... more than one actually “smart guy”. And if you were smart, you would be too. It makes no sense to pay 150 200 bucks for just cell phone service which you are going to be paying through the big three then you can get Internet sale and cable for 150 to 200 a month make that make sense “smart guy” Like Reactions All Quote Obitwan7 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵MikeK said: Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game? ... Until I see Satellite have gig speeds up & down and is affordable, in not holding my breath. The government should be stepping in & making sure customers aren't getting ripped off, but here we are getting screwed on every product out there now & even did prices are horrible. Those Starlink kits for the home cost $500 to start, on top of the monthly payment. My buddy has it, he only gets a little over 100mbps after having it for 2 years. He is rural as well. Pays a little over $100 per month. Satellite is not price competitive yet, but maybe some day it will be. Like Reactions All Quote romulusnr Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Nonsense post, there is no such thing. They are not carriers just resellers. They depend entirely on deals with existing providers to have service. Your phone says Xfinity but it's actually a Verizon phone. Nothing changes Like Reactions All Quote mloudt Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... The 4th carrier can be Direct TV merging with Dish. With Att and Space X deals Echostar Dish is able to pay debt off and still have money. Direct TV Dish ECHSTARmerger makes more senseNOWWW. Sling boost mobile all satellite customers Hughes net internet direct tv stream all under 1 umbrella can put pressure on other 3 Like 1 Reactions All Quote whiller Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I think the 4th carrier is secretly hiding its own identity which would be Comcast because all they do is screw people around and they always want to come up with these monster deals when they're in the hole they've lost so many customers but beware of them they start off cheap but less than a year you're paying over $200 a month and stay away from any contracts any contracts with Comcast streaming is the way to go and you can use T-Mobile's got an excellent home Wi-Fi setup it works perfect I've had it already and it works great
