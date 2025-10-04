iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
MikeK
MikeK
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game?


Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Fold6User
Fold6User
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵MikeK said:

Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game?

Satellite internet has some hard limits. The first few who sign up in an area, get a great deal. Then, bandwidth dies. For now, after 7 antennas per square mile, it slows to 20Mbps...

(That's with 8,500 satellites, when they get up to the full 30,000, then up to 20 antennas per square mile!)

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Dougy81
Dougy81
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

It would be better to use US Mobile. They have sims for all 3 carriers towers and is considered the Super Carrier.


Unlimited Starter

$25/mo

Taxes & fees included

  • Unlimited High-Speed Data*
  • Unlimited Talk & Text
  • 20 GB Hotspot Data*
  • Smartwatch add-on
  • Int'l Data add-on
  • Int'l Calling add-on $3/mo
  • $2 per Network Transfer**
  • Multi Line Discounts
  • Multi-Network add-on, $10/mo

Unlimited Premium

$44/mo

$35/mo

Taxes & fees included

$35/mo for 12 mo. w/ promo code ALL35, port-ins onto any US Mobile network.

  • Unlimited Priority Data*
  • Unlimited Talk & Text
  • Unlimited Hotspot*
  • Free Smartwatch Plan*
  • 20 GB Int'l Data*
  • Int'l Calling & Texting
  • Free Network Transfers**
  • Multi-Line discounts
  • Multi-Network add-on, $10/mo

You can also bring your own phone as long as it’s unlocked by your carrier.


Why pay hundreds for the same thing you can get cheaper.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Unwilling
Unwilling
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵Crunchypickles said:

No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No.

Oddly, the comment section is closed to new comments, so sorry for jumping on your comment.

The comcast infrastructure actually uses their own xfinity wifi services as a back up.

Personally if a company has a financial stake in media output (which xfinity has in the form of peacock and universal pictures) then they will be watching what you do. They will slap your hand and treat you like a child if you do anything they don't like. Forcing you to call them, go through a spew that boils down to saying: "I'm sorry" before they reinstate your browsing services.

Personally prefer to stick to ATT, They never breath down my neck or deny access to any website I wish to look at. This extends to my mobile service as well.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
danny86
danny86
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵Crunchypickles said:

No way. Keep dreaming. None of these guys are going gather up more than the top 3. They are just an Mvno anyway. Like can you name one of your friends on Comcast cell? No.

more than one actually “smart guy”. And if you were smart, you would be too. It makes no sense to pay 150 200 bucks for just cell phone service which you are going to be paying through the big three then you can get Internet sale and cable for 150 to 200 a month make that make sense “smart guy”

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Obitwan7
Obitwan7
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵MikeK said:

Eh, cable dudes trying hard, but Starlink’s way ahead-no towers, just satellites up there, and they just snapped up all EchoStar’s frequencies for like seventeen bil. We’re pulling customers everywhere, speeds hitting gigabit soon with lasers, latency’s tanking. It’s blowing up fast-rural, global, you name it-why wait for wired when space owns the game?

Until I see Satellite have gig speeds up & down and is affordable, in not holding my breath. The government should be stepping in & making sure customers aren't getting ripped off, but here we are getting screwed on every product out there now & even did prices are horrible.

Those Starlink kits for the home cost $500 to start, on top of the monthly payment. My buddy has it, he only gets a little over 100mbps after having it for 2 years. He is rural as well. Pays a little over $100 per month. Satellite is not price competitive yet, but maybe some day it will be.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
romulusnr
romulusnr
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Nonsense post, there is no such thing. They are not carriers just resellers. They depend entirely on deals with existing providers to have service. Your phone says Xfinity but it's actually a Verizon phone. Nothing changes

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
mloudt
mloudt
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited

The 4th carrier can be Direct TV merging with Dish. With Att and Space X deals Echostar Dish is able to pay debt off and still have money. Direct TV Dish ECHSTARmerger makes more senseNOWWW. Sling boost mobile all satellite customers Hughes net internet direct tv stream all under 1 umbrella can put pressure on other 3

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
whiller
whiller
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I think the 4th carrier is secretly hiding its own identity which would be Comcast because all they do is screw people around and they always want to come up with these monster deals when they're in the hole they've lost so many customers but beware of them they start off cheap but less than a year you're paying over $200 a month and stay away from any contracts any contracts with Comcast streaming is the way to go and you can use T-Mobile's got an excellent home Wi-Fi setup it works perfect I've had it already and it works great

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless