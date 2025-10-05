iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Apple's own logistics are the likely cause of that huge M5 iPad Pro leak

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
jasonlee81
jasonlee81
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I mean has it been validated as a leak, has it been confirmed as theft, does the device list m5 specs on the device and not just on the box? isn't the box artwork identical to the M4? that would be strange because even with a new chip they would still refresh the box imagery.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
NazmiVDW
NazmiVDW
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Leaks about devices are so boring nowadays, nothing much in terms of changes... Y'all are better off writing about the thieving process, it's more exciting.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless