Samsung's One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S25 series is now going global

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
"No love for US-based Galaxy S25 users... yet"


What you expect its full of bugs.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I still did NOT get the update on my AT&T S25U but should get it soon. Hopefuly One UI 8 along A16 is as good as it has been on my Fold 7. Little to no reported BUGS or issues. Samsung has been spoiling us for the past few years, hopefully they keep this up. Actually my mom has the S22U and I think that device is running at its best now with the lastest One UI, so very confident here. BUGS are mostly present in OTHER OEMs, as we know.

