Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Review: Big screen, big letdowns

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3h agoedited

Are you seriously comparing that to the iPad Pro? After all the negative comments made by the fan girls, this is your best tablet? Are you under the influence of something? Samsung’s performance was consistently inferior across all categories except charging speeds thats it.

Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 2h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Are you seriously comparing that to the iPad Pro? After all the negative comments made by the fan girls, this is your best tablet? Are you under the influence of something? Samsung’s performance was consistently inferior across all categories except charging speeds thats it.

For anyone who works in manufacturing and/or construction, the Tab Ultra is superior to any iPad of any configuration. We care about reading blueprints and schematics. We care about editing PDFs and annotating them. All of which the Ultra is better than any iPad. We couldn't give a hairy rat's a$$ about geek benchmarks or charging times.

These tablets are for a decidedly unique clientele and are designed accordingly.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2h ago
↵Crispin_Gatieza said:

For anyone who works in manufacturing and/or construction, the Tab Ultra is superior to any iPad of any configuration. We care about reading blueprints and schematics. We care about editing PDFs and annotating them. All of which the Ultra is better than any iPad. We couldn't give a hairy rat's a$$ about geek benchmarks or charging times.

These tablets are for a decidedly unique clientele and are designed accordingly.

For everyone apple ipad is 10000000 Times better.

