The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn't build it

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1h ago

"Battery longevity is the obvious one here: Apple has been stuck around the two-day mark for years"

I have just one question did you even try the watch ultra before you wrote this ?


Having owned every single one of them, I can confidently assert that since the first Ultra model, I have been able to go three days without any issues. However, I am curious to know where you obtain the two-day duration. As I type this, I am currently using the Ultra 3 model. I have not charged it since Tuesday evening, and it still retains over 50% of its battery life, which is the same as it did on my Ultra 2 and Ultra models.

