Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

JSZX1928
JSZX1928
• 1h ago

Forget the half baked mid rangers. Give us a flagship.

droidboy
droidboy
• 8m ago

They really should switch back to snapdragon. The 7300 and 7400 are awful. I skipped the new base razr model because of it. I like my razr 2024, but it does not keep up. I cant use it as my main device. Motorola also is terrible with software updates.

