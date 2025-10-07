iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Nvidia CEO says China's AI chips are just a "few nanoseconds" behind the U.S.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
• 1d ago

I'd say this is highly unlikely based on the mediocre performance of their flagship OEM chip.

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 1d ago

•https://youtu.be/slRMZQhCCpQ - "Trump Tried To Hurt China...But Destroyed US Farmers Instead".


•https://youtube.com/shorts/FWdmCSrEQzk - Nvidia CEO Jensen calls out China Haters". Quoting him "it wasn't until a few years ago I heard of China Hawks, and apparently if you're a China Hawk, you wear that label with pride, it's almost like a badge of honour".


•https://www.sinification.com/p/why-china-is-winning-the-chip-war


•China graduates 4 million stem engineers yearly


•China generates more electricity than the US, EU and India combined.


The report on World Intellectual Property (IP) Indicators 2023, indicates that innovators around the world submitted a record high of nearly 3.5 million patent applications in 2022. IP applications worldwide were 3,457,400 and China had 1,619,268 which was 46.8 per cent of the global figures. The US at 594,340 had 17.2 per cent, and Japan with 289,530 had 8.4 per cent.


China’s global lead extends to 37 out of 44 technologies that ASPI (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) is now tracking.

The ASPI said China's lead is the product of "deliberate design and long-term policy planning" by President Xi Jinping's administration and those who came before him. This is something that is known for the Russians and Chinese, they plan and strategies long term.


•8 out of the Top 10 Universities in the world with the most research being published belong to China. They hold the number one spot above Harvard University.

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'd say this is highly unlikely based on the mediocre performance of their flagship OEM chip.

Hahah

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 1d ago

"Why is the United States so far behind China in the development of critical infrastructure?


It’s because China’s state-led model is vastly superior to America’s “carpetbagger” model. In China, the government is directly involved in the operation of the economy, which means that it subsidizes those industries that enhance growth and spur development.


In contrast, American capitalism is a savage free-for-all in which private owners are able to divert great sums of money into unproductive stock buybacks and other scams that do nothing to create jobs or strengthen the economy. Since 2009 US corporations have spent more than $7 trillion on stock buybacks which is an activity that boosts payouts to rich shareholders but fails to produce anything of material value".


"Since opening up to foreign trade and investment and implementing free-market reforms in 1979, China has been among the world’s fastest-growing economies, with real annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth averaging 9.5% through 2018, a pace described by the World Bank as “the fastest sustained expansion by a major economy in history.” Such growth has enabled China, on average, to double its GDP every eight years and helped raise an estimated 800 million people out of poverty. China has become the world’s largest economy (on a purchasing power parity basis), manufacturer, merchandise trader, and holder of foreign exchange reserves…. China is the largest U.S. merchandise trading partner, biggest source of imports, and the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasury securities, which help fund the federal debt and keep U.S. interest rates low".


•https://www.globalresearch.ca/one-chart-that-explains-everything-2/5825764 - "The Great Chessboard: China’s Economic Rise and the Collapse of America".

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'd say this is highly unlikely based on the mediocre performance of their flagship OEM chip.

I'd say that you don't know the difference in the chips to even make such a comment.

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 1d ago
↵meanestgenius said:

I'd say that you don't know the difference in the chips to even make such a comment.

Let's ignore the fastest rise in history and all the other amazing achievements and advancements. Let's focus on one small aspect such as a phone SOC scored lower in a synthetic test in single core and one GPU test to Google (which has free and unlimited access to whatever they like).

Google also had a head start in developing their own SOCS, and as I repeat this more than once now, it shows Google in a lesser light than Huawei.

Danial_H
Danial_H
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

I'd say this is highly unlikely based on the mediocre performance of their flagship OEM chip.

While you worry about pot holes and rubbish littered on the streets, besides the "zombie cities", China has flying cars. Self driving trucks successfully. Self parallel parking cars without drivers inside. Driving on water cars. Their night scenery makes them a true first world nation and not the ones attacking them as "peasants". Most amazing drone shows.

They're using drones rather than cranes in construction sites.

They helped your neighbor Mexico in flying satellites to space.

They helped build the Hungarian fast railway. This is expanding in neighbouring countries as well.

Just few points to highlight good achievements.

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 1d ago
↵Danial_H said:

While you worry about pot holes and rubbish littered on the streets, besides the "zombie cities", China has flying cars. Self driving trucks successfully. Self parallel parking cars without drivers inside. Driving on water cars. Their night scenery makes them a true first world nation and not the ones attacking them as "peasants". Most amazing drone shows.

They're using drones rather than cranes in construction sites.

They helped your neighbor Mexico in flying satellites to space.

They helped build the Hungarian fast railway. This is expanding in neighbouring countries as well.

Just few points to highlight good achievements.

GET HIM . 🤣

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 1d ago

I do not doubt it. Initially, they would steal the technology from the United States, then attempt to replicate it in their own manner and ultimately succeed.

LogiR
LogiR
• 1d ago
↵Danial_H said:

While you worry about pot holes and rubbish littered on the streets, besides the "zombie cities", China has flying cars. Self driving trucks successfully. Self parallel parking cars without drivers inside. Driving on water cars. Their night scenery makes them a true first world nation and not the ones attacking them as "peasants". Most amazing drone shows.

They're using drones rather than cranes in construction sites.

They helped your neighbor Mexico in flying satellites to space.

They helped build the Hungarian fast railway. This is expanding in neighbouring countries as well.

Just few points to highlight good achievements.

China has its ghost cities of imitation Paris and London. They already are self driving Taxis in Cali. Self driving vehicles in limited areas is nothing new. High youth unemployment, that they themselves choose to stop showing nunbers for months then decided to just show fake numbers.

You mean drone show where they fell out of the sky and burn the surroundings?

https://www.the-sun.com/news/15290083/fireworks-display-carnage-sparks-shower-screaming-crowd/

