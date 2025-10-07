Home Discussions You are here Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Main differences to expect General Peter Kostadinov • Published: Oct 07, 2025, 8:19 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. If this information is accurate, the S26U will feature a M14 panel with a peak brightness of 3000. It may offer faster charging capabilities, while the rest of the specifications remain unchanged.Way to go samsung nice work. The m14 screen came with iphone 16 series now add the round corners to the ultra and the camera island to the edge models and say hi apple. Cant beat them Copy them. It's interesting to note that you didn't reference DxO Mark for the best display ratings. Simply glance at the top 10 and count the number of Samsung devices present, then identify the position of the first iPhone. However, it's important to remember that Samsung manufactures over 70% of their phone components and also produces Apple's screens. Therefore, I strongly doubt that they will equip their S26 with a subpar display.. The S25 has consistently ranked at the top of the charts throughout the year, and it remains in third place after nine months. We are also noting a significant difference in the anti-reflective coating on the Iphones that cannot compete with the one on the S25U and even the S24U, this being because Samsung kept the best for them to use, and this will happen again with next year's devices.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Bluetooth 6. It is not advisable to discuss display specifications as the current models utilize the same type of panel the M14. However, the peak brightness of these models will match that of the iPhone 17 at 3000 nits, eliminating any advantage in this regard. As per the rumors, the new model will offer no significant improvements in terms of RAM, battery capacity, storage, or any other feature. The only potential advantage is a faster wired charging capability.Like i said before your getting a S22U.5 what the s26u will have the S22U already had . This is what happens when samsung charges extra $100.00 for renting google ai now they cant price hike so your stuck with same hardware since the S22U making this a S22u.5 . But you have ai tho #Just saying. You're avoiding the point; Samsung has consistently led DxO Mark ratings, and even now, they're still in the top 3. Can you share Apple's rankings and the fact that the iPhone 15 had a higher rating than the iPhone 16? Samsung displays are higher resolution (True QHD+ Resolution), and brightness isn't the only factor for quality. I am using your site to prove you wrong. Please use facts so that you challenge me further. Yes wait a see the 17 screen score should be out any day now we will compare it then. Additionally, I would like to inquire about the credibility of DXOMARK, which I believe is also reliable. Samsung consistently ranks highest in their screen test results, and the numbers are undeniable. However, I have a crucial question for you since DXOMARK is a reliable source for this information. Please explain why it states that the iPhone 17 Pro outperforms the S25U by far and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in their test, while other fan girls have stated otherwise in the other PA article. Is DXOMARK reliable for all tests, or are we going to selectively choose what is convenient? If I recall correctly, you have previously stated that the Pixel has a better camera than the 17 Pro and so does Samsung. So, what will you be sticking to, or will you be jumping around to what is more convenient? I answered your question and stated that Samsung consistently tops the list in the screen test. Now, please answer my question. First, I never denied the fact that DxO Mark rated the iPhone higher than the Pixels (I do find it weird that the Pro scores more than the Pro Max, but that's just my opinion). However, the photos, the end result on the Google Pixels, are more pleasing and look much better. The color rendering and post-processing are significantly better; Google does more with software, which makes the photos stand out. iPhone photos are similar to Samsung photos; Pixels are at a different level, and have been for a while now, it's just a different photographic approach; it's not even close (I have to be fair, and as you well know, I do NOT own any Pixel device, but their photos are better). In the display department, you are comparing hardware vs. hardware, and it's very clear to see who wins. Your argument is circular. How can you assert that the pixel camera is superior if DXOMARK has stated otherwise? I can disagree with you that the iPhone 16 Pro Max screen is superior to the S25U screen, it is crucial to determine whether to rely on DXOMARK's professional testing or personal opinions. This is a straightforward question that requires a clear distinction between objective measurements and subjective opinions. To utilize DXOMARK as a reliable source for screen ratings on the S25U, it is imperative to apply the same rigor to camera ratings. This approach ensures consistency and objectivity in evaluating the devices. It is important to note that you are not the owner of the devices in question; you are using Samsung devices, not Pixel. I answered you clearly. The end result is far superior on Pixel devices. There are different photographic approaches, and the general audience, including myself, prefers the Pixel's final images. The photos simply look better. PA also rated my S25U as having better cameras than the iPhone, yet you continue to argue and question everything that goes against Apple. However, the results and approach are what truly matter. I also prefer Pixel photos over my S25U; I must be honest and state what I see. Just because I own the S25U, I recognize that other devices excel in certain areas. Ok so then your not using DXOMARK as a reliable sources and that being said the screen on the 17 demolishes the s25U pain and simple this is the issue with fan girls like you. Always go to the way you have the upper hand so if you sant use DXO ar reliable source im sorry to tell you PA is worlds behind DXO thats is a fact. Also here on PA the screen test say the 17 pro max demolishes the S25U. Thats me being like you a FAN GIRL picking and choosing. Go look at the comparison s25u loses in every test. If this information is accurate, the S26U will feature a M14 panel with a peak brightness of 3000. It may offer faster charging capabilities, while the rest of the specifications remain unchanged.
Way to go samsung nice work. The m14 screen came with iphone 16 series now add the round corners to the ultra and the camera island to the edge models and say hi apple. Cant beat them Copy them.
It's interesting to note that you didn't reference DxO Mark for the best display ratings. Simply glance at the top 10 and count the number of Samsung devices present, then identify the position of the first iPhone. However, it's important to remember that Samsung manufactures over 70% of their phone components and also produces Apple's screens. Therefore, I strongly doubt that they will equip their S26 with a subpar display.. The S25 has consistently ranked at the top of the charts throughout the year, and it remains in third place after nine months. We are also noting a significant difference in the anti-reflective coating on the Iphones that cannot compete with the one on the S25U and even the S24U, this being because Samsung kept the best for them to use, and this will happen again with next year's devices.
It is not advisable to discuss display specifications as the current models utilize the same type of panel the M14. However, the peak brightness of these models will match that of the iPhone 17 at 3000 nits, eliminating any advantage in this regard. As per the rumors, the new model will offer no significant improvements in terms of RAM, battery capacity, storage, or any other feature. The only potential advantage is a faster wired charging capability.
Like i said before your getting a S22U.5 what the s26u will have the S22U already had . This is what happens when samsung charges extra $100.00 for renting google ai now they cant price hike so your stuck with same hardware since the S22U making this a S22u.5 . But you have ai tho #Just saying.
You're avoiding the point; Samsung has consistently led DxO Mark ratings, and even now, they're still in the top 3. Can you share Apple's rankings and the fact that the iPhone 15 had a higher rating than the iPhone 16? Samsung displays are higher resolution (True QHD+ Resolution), and brightness isn't the only factor for quality. I am using your site to prove you wrong. Please use facts so that you challenge me further.
Yes wait a see the 17 screen score should be out any day now we will compare it then.
Additionally, I would like to inquire about the credibility of DXOMARK, which I believe is also reliable. Samsung consistently ranks highest in their screen test results, and the numbers are undeniable. However, I have a crucial question for you since DXOMARK is a reliable source for this information. Please explain why it states that the iPhone 17 Pro outperforms the S25U by far and the Pixel 10 Pro XL in their test, while other fan girls have stated otherwise in the other PA article. Is DXOMARK reliable for all tests, or are we going to selectively choose what is convenient? If I recall correctly, you have previously stated that the Pixel has a better camera than the 17 Pro and so does Samsung. So, what will you be sticking to, or will you be jumping around to what is more convenient? I answered your question and stated that Samsung consistently tops the list in the screen test. Now, please answer my question.
First, I never denied the fact that DxO Mark rated the iPhone higher than the Pixels (I do find it weird that the Pro scores more than the Pro Max, but that's just my opinion). However, the photos, the end result on the Google Pixels, are more pleasing and look much better. The color rendering and post-processing are significantly better; Google does more with software, which makes the photos stand out. iPhone photos are similar to Samsung photos; Pixels are at a different level, and have been for a while now, it's just a different photographic approach; it's not even close (I have to be fair, and as you well know, I do NOT own any Pixel device, but their photos are better). In the display department, you are comparing hardware vs. hardware, and it's very clear to see who wins.
Your argument is circular. How can you assert that the pixel camera is superior if DXOMARK has stated otherwise? I can disagree with you that the iPhone 16 Pro Max screen is superior to the S25U screen, it is crucial to determine whether to rely on DXOMARK’s professional testing or personal opinions. This is a straightforward question that requires a clear distinction between objective measurements and subjective opinions.
To utilize DXOMARK as a reliable source for screen ratings on the S25U, it is imperative to apply the same rigor to camera ratings. This approach ensures consistency and objectivity in evaluating the devices. It is important to note that you are not the owner of the devices in question; you are using Samsung devices, not Pixel.
I answered you clearly. The end result is far superior on Pixel devices. There are different photographic approaches, and the general audience, including myself, prefers the Pixel's final images. The photos simply look better. PA also rated my S25U as having better cameras than the iPhone, yet you continue to argue and question everything that goes against Apple. However, the results and approach are what truly matter. I also prefer Pixel photos over my S25U; I must be honest and state what I see. Just because I own the S25U, I recognize that other devices excel in certain areas.