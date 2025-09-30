Home Discussions You are here Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 11:02 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ijuanp03 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Finally! Motorola is back with a thin phone just like the Moto Z in 2016. The best thing about this new phone is the FLAT display! No more curved screen please. The one thing I noticed is the weird looking camera island. Not sure how I feel about it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Fshack1978 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... My God I hope the phone actually looks like that because it's gorgeous!!!! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Fshack1978 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵ijuanp03 said: Finally! Motorola is back with a thin phone just like the Moto Z in 2016. The best thing about this new phone is the FLAT display! No more curved screen please. The one thing I noticed is the weird looking camera island. Not sure how I feel about it. ... I had the moto Z in 2016 and loved that phone. I love the design of this phone and I hope it's not just a concept rendering Like 1 Reactions All Quote frajola83 Arena Apprentice • 15h ago ... Flat display!! Finally. 6000 or 7000mah battery, I hope. Like Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 13h ago ↵Fshack1978 said: I had the moto Z in 2016 and loved that phone. I love the design of this phone and I hope it's not just a concept rendering ... You're lucky it's not a concept as Motorola China already posted a few teaser ads for this. I'm guessing (at least in Asia) it will retail at around USD300 to USD350. This is actually more expensive than the current Moto Edge 60. Of course the pricing is way different in the west. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 40m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Finally! Motorola is back with a thin phone just like the Moto Z in 2016. The best thing about this new phone is the FLAT display! No more curved screen please. The one thing I noticed is the weird looking camera island. Not sure how I feel about it.
I had the moto Z in 2016 and loved that phone. I love the design of this phone and I hope it's not just a concept rendering