Motorola’s “impossibly thin” Edge 70 leaks in new renders that show two of its stunning colors

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Finally! Motorola is back with a thin phone just like the Moto Z in 2016. The best thing about this new phone is the FLAT display! No more curved screen please. The one thing I noticed is the weird looking camera island. Not sure how I feel about it.

Fshack1978
Fshack1978
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

My God I hope the phone actually looks like that because it's gorgeous!!!!

Fshack1978
Fshack1978
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

Finally! Motorola is back with a thin phone just like the Moto Z in 2016. The best thing about this new phone is the FLAT display! No more curved screen please. The one thing I noticed is the weird looking camera island. Not sure how I feel about it.

I had the moto Z in 2016 and loved that phone. I love the design of this phone and I hope it's not just a concept rendering

frajola83
frajola83
Arena Apprentice
• 15h ago

Flat display!! Finally. 6000 or 7000mah battery, I hope.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 13h ago
↵Fshack1978 said:

I had the moto Z in 2016 and loved that phone. I love the design of this phone and I hope it's not just a concept rendering

You're lucky it's not a concept as Motorola China already posted a few teaser ads for this. I'm guessing (at least in Asia) it will retail at around USD300 to USD350. This is actually more expensive than the current Moto Edge 60. Of course the pricing is way different in the west.

