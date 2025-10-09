Home Discussions You are here Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Oct 09, 2025, 8:59 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. MrJohnson Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... If you are on T-Mobile you can trade in a broken phone and get this phone for "free" with 24 months of credit. I did this and given the phone to my kid. Like Reactions All Quote robert.johnson1992 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I grabbed my edge 2024 256gb phone from total wireless last year for free I love this phone I currently use it unlocked on metro by T-Mobile now and seems to work better then Verizon Like Reactions All Quote HandyMandy Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... My husband and I got our Motorola G 2025 at Walmart about a month ago and paid $40 + tax each! Can't beat that with a stick. Like Reactions All Quote Heather1 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I bought the new Motorola 2025 from boost mobile and I can't use it to call messenger, the other person cannot hear anything I say. And if I make a direct call and turn on the speaker,the other person cannot hear anything. My mom bought the same phone and it did the same thing. Suffice it to say,we both had to buy new phones a week after. Be careful buying the phone,it has problems. Like Reactions All Quote mjameslyons Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... If you are someone that lives in an Urban area with a nice neat canvas of 5g towers, this phone is probably nice for you.If you are one of the rest of us that live in Rural America with 4G LTE still leading coverage, DO NOT BUY MOTOROLA!Their devices are only designed for 5g, and you will be left on/off/on/off data every mile you travel.You've been warned! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Ronhart Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I bought the Motorola G at HSN with one year prepaid 1500 data, minutes, text, for only 79.99. It works great. Had it 2 months. Last I looked it was still on.sale at HSN. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
