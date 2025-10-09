iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price

Phonearena team
MrJohnson
MrJohnson
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

If you are on T-Mobile you can trade in a broken phone and get this phone for "free" with 24 months of credit. I did this and given the phone to my kid.

robert.johnson1992
robert.johnson1992
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

I grabbed my edge 2024 256gb phone from total wireless last year for free I love this phone I currently use it unlocked on metro by T-Mobile now and seems to work better then Verizon

HandyMandy
HandyMandy
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

My husband and I got our Motorola G 2025 at Walmart about a month ago and paid $40 + tax each! Can't beat that with a stick.

Heather1
Heather1
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I bought the new Motorola 2025 from boost mobile and I can't use it to call messenger, the other person cannot hear anything I say. And if I make a direct call and turn on the speaker,the other person cannot hear anything. My mom bought the same phone and it did the same thing. Suffice it to say,we both had to buy new phones a week after. Be careful buying the phone,it has problems.

mjameslyons
mjameslyons
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

If you are someone that lives in an Urban area with a nice neat canvas of 5g towers, this phone is probably nice for you.


If you are one of the rest of us that live in Rural America with 4G LTE still leading coverage, DO NOT BUY MOTOROLA!


Their devices are only designed for 5g, and you will be left on/off/on/off data every mile you travel.


You've been warned!

Ronhart
Ronhart
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I bought the Motorola G at HSN with one year prepaid 1500 data, minutes, text, for only 79.99. It works great. Had it 2 months. Last I looked it was still on.sale at HSN.

